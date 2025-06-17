Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim should consider reintegrating Antony into his squad next season while also completing a U-turn on under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to an Old Trafford icon.

Man Utd have spent huge sums of money on new players in recent years as they look to get back in the mix for Premier League titles. Antony and Onana both cost significant sums but have not yet lived up to expectations at United.

Antony joined from Ajax for a whopping £82million in summer 2022, with Onana following him to Old Trafford a year later for £47m.

Amorim’s predecessor, Erik ten Hag, pushed hard for both deals to reach completion. He trusted the pair after working with them at his former club Ajax.

But Antony’s record for United stands at just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances, way below what is expected of an £82m winger.

Onana, meanwhile, is better at playing out from the back than previous No 1 David de Gea but has been guilty of several costly mistakes in a United shirt.

Antony was loaned out to Real Betis in January and has reignited his career there, having notched nine goals and five assists in 26 matches.

Betis are eager to re-sign Antony for the 2025-26 campaign, either through another loan move or a permanent transfer.

The MEN reported in April that Amorim decided less than two months into his United tenure that he needs a new keeper as he does not trust Onana.

However, United hero Edwin van der Sar wants Amorim to keep faith with Antony and Onana going forward, allowing them to become important players for the Red Devils.

When asked about United’s more recent transfer business, such as the January signings of Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, he told The Sun: “They’re on the right track.

“I think they’re signing a more experienced striker, maybe another one on the way.

“The two players they signed in the winter break [Dorgu and Heaven] are good, so it should be fine and give the faith to the manager.

“Maybe [Alejandro] Garnacho is going to go. I would say bring Antony back, but I’m not sure if that’s realistic.”

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Van Der Sar gave Onana his backing.

“I knew him already for a long time, for four or five years at Ajax,” he said.

“I trained with him and I saw him coming… he has great strengths, he’s athletic, he has good reaction saves, he’s good with his feet and everything, so I’m sure he’s going to get over it.

“Sometimes it’s not easy, the performances or the pressure there is, but I’ve seen him play for Ajax and Inter, I’ve seen him play Champions League finals so I’m sure that’s going to be fine for next season.”

United told to snub new keeper signing

The Dutch icon thinks United should avoid signing a new keeper for now and look at other positions instead.

“I think there are more areas, other areas, where United should see if they can have better players, but I don’t think the goalkeeping situation doesn’t need to be addressed,” he added.

“Blame him if he makes a mistake or if he drops one through the legs or he misplaces a ball out from the back. Yeah, then you can blame the goalkeeper, of course.

“He’s not been consistent in his performances this year. With the qualities he has, he should be able to play for Manchester United, of course, for next season.”

If United were to hand Amorim a new keeper, then possible options include Aston Villa star Emi Martinez and Lucas Chevalier of Lille.

