Manchester United have been told to make a move to sign Xavi Simons with the Dutchman having the capacity to have a “huge impact at the club” and with David Ornstein also giving an insight into the Red Devils’ transfer priorities ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sanctioned five new signings at Old Trafford over the summer to the tune of some £180m (€215.5m, $240.7m) as a new regime began work on its plan to restore Manchester United to the summit of English and European football once again. However, the early signs suggest the Red Devils remain a work in progress, with just three wins from seven matches played so far in all competitions heading into Sunday’s crunch clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford.

One signing that did escape their clutches over the summer was PSG star Simons, who we understand was the subject of an enquiry from United, but ultimately one that did not materialise with the player opting instead to rejoin RB Leipzig on a second season’s loan.

But down the line it seems unlikely that the Netherlands playmaker will ever get the chance to shine in the French capital and former United striker Louis Saha is adamant that is a deal the Red Devils should look to push through in 2025.

“I think Manchester United should target Xavi Simons, I really like him and he’s the sort of player that could have a huge impact at the club,” Saha told Casinohawks.

“He showed up during Euro 2024 and I think he provides a great option in transition in midfield as well as creating chances for his teammates. There aren’t many players in that bracket, Dani Olmo at Barcelona is another one.”

On why United should push through a blockbuster deal for the 21-year-old, whose current market value is £66.8m (€80m, $89.3m) according to Transfermarkt, Saha added: “I definitely think Simons has the capacity to be a success if he did end up at United. He’s very hard to defend against because he’s always on the move, United still need legs in midfield and more creativity and unpredictability.

“Jadon Sancho is a player that didn’t fit it tactically, but I don’t think that will be the case with Simons, he is confident in his quality and it looks like he has the character to succeed.”

Man Utd interest in Simons confirmed by Romano

United will be far from alone in their pursuit of Simons next year with Manchester City and Liverpool also touted with a move for the player who has 11 goals and 16 assists from 49 appearances overall since signing for Leipzig.

However, United to have a connection there through assistant boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who coached the player during his season with PSV Eindhoven which saw the 22-times capped Netherlands midfielder rack up career-best stats of 22 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances.

Fabrizio Romano has also claimed United hold an interest in acquiring his services next year, telling his YouTube channel last week: “Never say never in football so PSG will have their chances but all I’m hearing is that the situation of Xavi Simons could be open again in summer 2025 to clubs maybe from Premier League, clubs maybe from La Liga.

“The situation could be open again in summer 2025. We had many many rumours, my information is that Manchester United at some point in the market, especially in June before the Euros, called to understand the situation.

“Because for Xavi, it was very clear it was going to be again, Germany. Staying in the same country and then moving to something different, probably, from summer 2025.”

Meanwhile, another The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that United will very much make the addition of further attacking signings a key focus of the 2025 transfer windows.

“Erik Ten Hag’s still trying to impose some sort of style and identity, and gel some of these new players into the team,” Ornstein told the Back Pages podcast.

“[Joshua] Zirkzee was the only attacking signing, and you did feel a bit more was needed there. They will look to subsequent windows to improve in that department, and get players back fit, like Rasmus Hojlund, of course.”

Man Utd want Nico Williams / Ten Hag sack talk prompts Postecoglou defence

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly set to go “all out” for the signing of Nico Williams next year with Ratcliffe ready to make what has been described as a ‘considerable financial effort’ to secure his signing ahead of Barcelona.

The Spain star is considered one of the best wingers in the world right now, though his signing will not come cheap owing to the exit clause in his Athletic Bilbao contract.

Elsewhere, under-fire manager Erik ten Hag has received some words of sympathy from Ange Postecoglou as he prepares to try and pile on the pressure building on the Dutch boss ahead of Sunday’s Old Trafford showdown.

The Aussie boss has described the United hot seat as the ‘impossible job’ and has argued that critics would never be happy with Ten Hag regardless of what he does, insisting he has done a good job in delivering two trophies in two years at Old Trafford.

