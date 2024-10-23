Manchester United have been advised to do all in their power to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich in 2025 with one former star backing him to significantly improve their defence and having also backed another summer addition to some come good.

The Red Devils have struggled badly on the left side of defence in recent times, with Luke Shaw having only made 15 appearances since the start of last season and with his understudy, Tyrell Malacia, yet to kick a ball since a 2-1 win over Fulham in May 2023. As a result, Erik ten Hag has had to utilise several makeshift options to cover for the duo’s ongoing injury issues, though it’s fair to say no one has looked a natural there and it remains a continuous issue for Manchester United to solve.

While the pair are both nearing their returns from injuries, former United defender Wes Brown feels the club needs a long-term solution to play there and, amid recent links to Bayern Munich star Davies, he has urged the Red Devils to do all in their power to bring the Real Madrid target to Old Trafford.

“Alphonso Davies is a great player. I think everyone wants to see Luke Shaw back but it’s been a long time since he had a consistent run in the team and the team needs backup at left-back – it’s as simple as that. If United are looking at Davies, then he’d be fantastic addition in my opinion,” Brown said of the Canadian star, who has been strongly linked with Real Madrid

“I still have faith in Luke Shaw however and I’m waiting for him to come back in. On his day, he’s still the first choice left-back for me – it’s just a case of whether he can stay fit now.

“Lisandro Martinez covered at left-back but that’s not his position, I don’t think he found it difficult, but you could tell it wasn’t his natural game on out wide and you really need world class players there. The team needs someone who is a Grade A left-back in that sense.”

DON’T MISS: Powder-keg for Ten Hag and Mourinho with a Man Utd win potentially leading to Fenerbahce sack for Special One

Luke Shaw return close and can United really beat Real Madrid to Davies?

Shaw and Malacia continue to build up their fitness at Carrington and while the pair soon hope to return, United are unwilling to take risks with either player any time soon after so long on the sidelines.

“They are back but we can’t force their return,” Ten Hag said of the pair. “We have to do it very carefully because we don’t want a return and then they quickly drop out. So, we do it very carefully, but, of course, we hope to do it as soon as possible because this team needs a left full-back, that’s for sure.”

As a result, it’s little wonder to see United linked with Davies, especially given the 56-times Canada star is nearing the end of his contract and will be available to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1 – just 70 days from now.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, but as displayed over the summer with Leny Yoro, United still have the pulling power to sign the game’s top stars and they cannot be discounted from the race if they formalise their reported interest.

We understand officials from United are yet to make contact with the Canadian’s people, though that situation could change if either Shaw or Malacia suffer a setback of any kind in the coming days.

Furthermore, United’s failure to sign a new left-back over the summer has been a bone of contention with some fans and the chance to bring in Davies represents a great opportunity to sign a genuine world-class star who would only elevate their defence.

United did spend money on two new defenders in Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui – both from Bayern Munich – and now they have been urged to write an open cheque to get a deal done for Davies too.

Another summer signing in Manuel Ugarte has also come under pressure for some indifferent displays since his arrival from PSG, but Brown is convinced he will prove his worth in time.

“I think people can see Manuel Ugarte is still settling in,” he said. “I do however think he’s a good player – he gets about the pitch and makes a lot of tackles, which is what you want from your holding midfielder.

“I feel he’ll start to play a lot more when his match fitness is slightly better but I think he’s a great signing – Erik ten Hag just needs to work out how best to use him and allow him to get a feel for his style of play. Coming into English football from the French league isn’t easy, so I think he’s performed quite well all things considered.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news – Barcelona star linked / quintet at risk of axe

United, meanwhile, are once again being linked with a move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, amid claims talks over a new deal at the Nou Camp have broken down.

The Uruguayan is regarded as one of the best centre-halves in world football, but is yet to kick a ball in anger this season owing to injury. Now reports in Spain claim Hansi Flick could reluctantly sacrifice him if the Blaugrana’s asking price is met.

Elsewhere, we understand the Red Devils are looking to fund some 2025 incomings by moving on up to five players next year – with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof among a quintet all on the hook as part of the next phase of the INEOS rebuild.

And finally, another star the club are open to offloading is Marcus Rashford and sources have informed us that a surprise new Ligue 1 suitor has joined the two other European giants in looking into a possible deal for the 26-year-old.

Alphonso Davies has enjoyed great success at Bayern Munich