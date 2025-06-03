Manchester United are prepared to launch a ‘formal’ bid for Bryan Mbeumo after the Brentford ace chose the Red Devils over three rival clubs, and a ‘verbal agreement’ with the forward has quickly been struck, according to reports.

Matheus Cunha will become Man Utd’s first signing of the summer to the tune of £62.5m. However, the fact that amount will be paid in three separate instalments means Man Utd are not on the hook for the full fee right now.

As such, the Red Devils still have financial wriggle room and aim to wrap up a deal for Bryan Mbeumo with all haste.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed on Monday night that Mbeumo has chosen to sign for Man Utd.

That is despite United not having any European football to offer and strong interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Those three clubs will participate in the Champions League next year, but Man Utd’s pull has proven too strong.

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a ‘verbal agreement’ on personal terms between Man Utd and Mbeumo is ‘done’.

Attention has now shifted to forging a club-to-club agreement with Brentford who have set their stall out at £50m.

Mbeumo only has one year remaining on his contract, though Brentford can protect Mbeumo’s value and strengthen their bargaining position by activating a one-year extension.

As such, the Bees are not expected to compromise on the fee and £50m is what it will take for Man Utd to seal a deal.

Taking to X, reporter Ben Jacobs wrote: “Bryan Mbeumo is giving priority to Manchester United, as @David_Ornstein called.

“A formal bid is expected to follow soon with Brentford seeking around £50m.

“As reported, European football next season not a dealbreaker. Mbeumo sold on the Man Utd project following talks in May.”

Also reporting on X, Plettenberg detailed the ‘verbal agreement’ with Mbeumo and confirmed Man Utd are now racing to agree a deal with Brentford.

“Manchester United want to start negotiations with Brentford shortly in order to finalise the deal for Bryan Mbeumo,” wrote Plettenberg.

“The player has already given his approval. Verbal agreement is done.

“Man Utd are optimistic that the transfer will go through. It would be their second statement signing in attack after Matheus Cunha.”

Mbeumo has quietly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective forwards in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old left-footer also took his game to new heights last term, notching 20 league goals and providing eight assists.

Only Mohamed Salah (47) and Alexander Isak (29) bagged more goal contributions than Mbeumo in the Premier League last season.

Latest Man Utd news – Striker to complete new front three

🔴⚫️ Man Utd get green light to sign 265-goal striker for £40m

🔴⚫️ Man Utd to be offered elite Barcelona star in sensational Marcus Rashford swap

🔴⚫️ Real Madrid set bargain price for ‘wonderful’ Andre Onana replacement at Man Utd

🔴⚫️ Man Utd eyeing ‘controversial’ signing of Man City star after brutal Club World Cup snub

What Man Utd are getting from Bryan Mbeumo