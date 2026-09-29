Man Utd reach bittersweet verdict on new deal for veteran star with role to change

Reports have detailed what Manchester United plan to do with Luke Shaw, with the long-serving star out of contract at the end of the season.

Man Utd overhauled their attack in 2025, and in 2026, it was the midfield’s turn. Next up in 2027 will be a comprehensive revamp of the defence.

At least three and potentially as many as four new signings will be made. Two new centre-backs are wanted, along with a new left-back.

The pursuit of a left-back stems from Man Utd internally viewing Patrick Dorgu as more of a left winger than defender.

Furthermore, Luke Shaw is now 31 years of age and out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

And according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd do plan to offer Shaw a new contract despite plans to sign a player in his position.

The reporter stated: ‘Manchester United are planning talks over a new contract for left-back Luke Shaw at the start of 2027, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The 31-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, but the club are keen to address that in the coming months.

‘In what will be seen by many as an unexpected twist, United still see a role for the defender long-term, and are preparing to also take his needs into account when discussing a new deal

‘United are also working to add competition for the veteran, after failing to bring in a new left-back during the summer transfer window.’

Luke Shaw might have to accept demotion to stay at Man Utd

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was ahead of the curve back on September 23 when revealing Man Utd’s plans to discuss a new deal with Shaw.

However, Fletcher has also been told United only plan to offer a short-term extension, which would either be a one-year deal or two years at most.

Whether Shaw is receptive to that length of deal remains to be seen. Another factor he must consider is depending on the calibre of the new left-back that arrives, Shaw may be relegated to squad player status.

With Lewis Hall committing his future to Newcastle, two options under consideration are Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) and Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).

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Shaw’s situation somewhat resembles what Andy Robertson experienced in his final days at Liverpool.

The Reds signed Milos Kerkez while Robertson was still on the books, and during Robertson’s last year at Anfield, it was Kerkez who generally got the nod to start, leaving the Scot rooted to the bench most weeks.

Ultimately, Robertson and Liverpool would amicably part ways in the summer, with the veteran going on to join Tottenham – where he stands a greater chance of starting regularly – on a free transfer.