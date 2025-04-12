Man Utd ‘very close’ to finalising €100m star’s transfer

A report claims Manchester United are ‘very close’ to finalising the transfer of a €100m star and the comments of a club’s vice-president and CEO appear to suggest they’re right.

A gigantic summer is on the horizon at Old Trafford, with Man Utd expected to sanction a plethora of exits and arrivals. Ruben Amorim will initially be working with a smaller budget than rival clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. To bolster the kitty and ensure the Portuguese can reshape the squad in his image, key departures are required.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen are all in line to leave as free agents. Permanent sales will be sought for Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and according to the latest reports in Italy, Rasmus Hojlund.

Antony – a €100m/£86m (add-ons included) signing from Ajax in 2022 – also has the green light to leave.

The Brazilian winger has enjoyed a truly remarkable revival in fortunes since joining Real Betis on loan in January.

Antony has bagged eight goal contributions so far and the club are undefeated in their last nine matches. A victory over Real Madrid and a draw with LaLiga leaders Barcelona form part of the unbeaten streak.

Antony’s loan agreement does not contain an option to buy. But according to a fresh update from Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis are ‘very close to finalising Antony’s continuity.’

Whether Betis will sign Antony to a permanent move – which is Man Utd’s preferred outcome – or whether they intend to agree another loan deal was not made clear.

A second loan deal could suffice for United if containing an option/obligation to buy for a suitable sum.

Real Betis chief speaks on Antony transfer

In any case, Estadio Deportivo went on to cite quotes from Real Betis’ vice-president and CEO, Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan, who did appear to suggest Antony will be playing for the Spanish side once again next year.

“Yes, we’ve already said it a couple of times,” said the Betis chief when speaking on the ‘Sevillanía’ podcast. “It’s crystal clear.

“Relations are very good with all three parties (United, Betis and Antony), and we’re doing everything in our power.

“Now, we’re going to finish the season, see how we finish and whether we’re in the Champions League or not. Then, we’ll sit down and negotiate.

“It was much more difficult to bring him in in January than for him to stay for another year now. It will depend on many things, but we have options, and we’re very clear about that, of course.”

