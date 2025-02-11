Man Utd ‘very closely’ following ‘bargain’ £62.5m star with transfer ‘almost inevitable’

Manchester United are following a Premier League attacker ‘very closely’ and his £62.5m transfer has been described as ‘almost inevitable’, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United’s early plans for the summer.

Ruben Amorim will be given freedom to reshape Man Utd’s squad in his image. The process will take time, with the fact Man Utd only signed one first-team player (Patrick Dorgu) in January evidence of that.

However, United’s aim is clear and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils want additions at striker and in the No 10 positions.

“For sure, the intention is to bring in at least one player able to play behind the strikers and one centre-forward, a proper number nine who can score goals regularly” explained the reporter.

And according to a fresh update from AS, Wolves ace, Matheus Cunha, is in Man Utd’s sights.

The Brazil international, 25, can play either as a striker or behind the frontman. If brought to United the expectation is he’d line up in one of the dual No 10 roles in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Cunha penned a contract extension at Molineux on February 1 that tied his future to Wolves until 2029. However, a release clause worth £62.5m was inserted into the agreement.

Per AS, that sizeable sum represents a ‘bargain’ for a player of Cunha’s calibre and offensive output. Indeed, the versatile forward has notched 15 goal contributions (11 goals, four assists) in 23 Premier League matches for Wolves this term.

Cunha has almost single-handedly given Wolves a fighting chance of avoiding relegation. His 15 goal contributions mean he’s been directly involved in 44.1 percent of Wolves’ 34 league goals so far.

Matheus Cunha transfer ‘almost inevitable’

The presence of the release clause – which has no restrictions on which clubs can trigger it – makes Cunha changing teams in the summer ‘almost inevitable’, per the report.

Man Utd as well as Tottenham are described as ‘following his development very closely.’

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest both explored moves for the Brazilian in January, though Wolves were understandably against selling and Cunha was content to remain in situ until the summer at the earliest.

But given so many high-powered sides are sniffing around, it does seem likely at least one club will be willing to activate the release clause.

Interestingly, AS claimed the value of Cunha’s release clause will not diminish if Wolves suffer relegation to the Championship.

As such, interested clubs already know the precise amount a transfer will cost and all eyes will be on who can agree personal terms with the player ahead of the summer window opening its doors.

Latest Man Utd news – Four exits / Amorim to win Premier League

In other news, Fabrizio Romano claimed four stars – Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen – are ‘expected to leave’ Man Utd at season’s end.

All barring Casemiro of that quartet are out of contract in the summer and as such, will depart via free agency.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Casemiro could actually take his leave before the summer, with a return to Brazil – where the transfer window remains open until February 28 – taking shape.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot has insisted Man Utd can win the Premier League with Ruben Amorim as their manager.

“If you want me to be completely honest, with this manager, I think we can win a Premier League,” offered Dalot. “I think realistically we can win. But then it becomes the most difficult thing to hear as a fan: that it will take time.

“I understand. I’m a player but, at the same time, I know what you feel. I know that this club is thirsty to win and everybody wants to win. We’re not talking about cups – I know that is important, to win trophies – but what brought this club to what it is is big trophies.

“I think we can win a Premier League with this manager, but at the same time, we need to create an environment where he has everything set for what he wants from the players. We need to also adapt to the system. It will take some time.

“Obviously we cannot think too much ahead, but I’m really convinced that the way he conducts himself, the way that he communicates with players, the idea that he has… we can do it.

“Now it becomes the most difficult part, but being really honest and positive about it, I think we can win big trophies with this manager.”