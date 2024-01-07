Man Utd ‘very interested’ in completing curious Barcelona raid after green light granted

Manchester United are a serious contender to snap up a Barcelona star who’ll be on the way out next summer, though stiff competition is expected to come from Newcastle, per a report.

The two main priorities at Old Trafford this month are signing a centre-half and striker. Regarding the latter, Man Utd were offered the chance to land Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, but why they opted against making a move has since come to light.

Instead, Werner is on course to join Tottenham and Erik ten Hag will begin to cast his eye on alternatives.

On the centre-back chase, various outlets confirmed United’s No 1 target in the position is Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

However, signing the Frenchman who’s helped Nice amass the meanest defence in Ligue 1 this season is virtually impossible unless lucrative player sales are sanctioned first.

Man Utd’s budget in the current window is frustratingly small and a Todibo deal is expected to cost anywhere in the £35m-£55m range.

Selling Raphael Varane to either Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad would greatly aid United’s cause. United will reportedly sanction a sale if €30m (approx. £26m) is bid.

The Saudi clubs are both vying for Varane’s signature, though the Frenchman is understood to prefer remaining in Europe.

As such, United’s centre-back hunt may well be put on ice until the summer. At that stage, Spanish outlet Sport claim Man Utd could launch a move for Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona to sanction Christensen sale next summer

United are labelled ‘very interested’ in signing the 27-year-old Dane whose days in Barcelona appear to be numbered.

Indeed, Christensen has tumbled down the pecking order this term, with Xavi’s go-to centre-back pairing Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde.

Inigo Martinez is third choice, while there’ll also be Eric Garcia to contend with once his loan spell with high-flying Girona concludes.

The situation will also get worse for Christensen next season, with the report claiming Barcelona have already decided they’ll integrate thriving youngster Chadi Riad into their first-team next year.

The 20-year-old is currently excelling while on loan with Real Betis and will get a chance to shine next season.

With an abundance of options at his disposal, it’s claimed Xavi will be cleared to axe a centre-half and Sport state Christensen will be the odd man out.

Aiding Barca’s inclination to sell Christensen is the fact he was a free agent signing. As such, a lucrative sale would represent pure profit on the cash-strapped club’s books.

Is Christensen good enough for Man Utd?

Christensen knows the Premier League well through his lengthy stint with Chelsea. However, he never nailed down a regular starting berth and whether he’d actually improve Man Utd is open to debate.

Nonetheless, Sport insist United are keen to sign the centre-back and United may well have holes to fill in the summer.

Even if Varane stays and signs a new contract on reduced terms, Jonny Evans is out of contract at season’s end.

Furthermore, United may attempt to cash in on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof who’ll enter the last 12 months of their deals come June. Maguire’s deal does contain a club option for an extra 12 months that would secure his future until 2026.

Sport concluded Newcastle too have taken a keen interest in Christensen. The Magpies had reportedly explored signing Christensen this month, though Barcelona will only sanction a sale when the campaign concludes.

