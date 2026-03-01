Man Utd learn of ‘secret clause’ that’ll aid Ferdinand’s DREAM £123m signing

There is reportedly a little-known clause in Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray contract that could help Manchester United finally bring the striker to England, in a deal which would delight their former star Rio Ferdinand.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a Premier League move across numerous transfer windows. The Nigerian was expected to leave Napoli in the summer of 2023 after scoring 26 goals in 32 matches to fire the club to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

However, Osimhen ended up staying in Naples for another year.

He was left out of Napoli’s Serie A squad in August 2024 after they signed Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.

Man Utd had expressed interest in Osimhen that summer, Liverpool were linked, while Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain both held talks.

But no deal materialised, and the deadly centre-forward was rescued by Gala on a loan deal which subsequently became permanent for €75million.

Despite playing in the Turkish Super Lig, Osimhen remains one of the world’s most coveted No 9s, having hit an incredible 54 goals in 66 appearances for Gala so far.

As per Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are keen on taking Osimhen back to Serie A this summer, having tracked him ever since he first arrived at Napoli in September 2020.

Osimhen raised eyebrows when he refused to celebrate against Juve as Gala knocked them out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The player said this was out of respect for his former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, who is now in charge of Juve.

But there is growing speculation in Italy that Osimhen is plotting a move to Juve.

Although, there is a ‘secret clause’ in his contract which means Gala would have to pay Napoli a €70m (£61m / $83m) penalty if they sold Osimhen to Juve this summer.

The clause falls to €60m (£53m / $71m) next year, while it expires altogether in September 2027.

Napoli inserted the clause into their deal with Gala as they do not want to come up against Osimhen in Serie A anytime soon.

The Mirror explain how this clause gives Premier League clubs such as Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea a better chance of snaring the 27-year-old, who is reportedly valued at a huge €140m (£123m / $165.5m).

Ferdinand would love to see Osimhen arrive at Old Trafford, having repeatedly spoken about such a move.

“Osimhen will come to United, if United offer to take Osimhen, he would go, 100%,” the pundit said in January.

Man Utd still linked with Osimhen – but do they need him?

Prior to Osimhen joining Gala permanently, Ferdinand said a potential £50m (€57m / $67m) deal would be ‘absolute peanuts in today’s market.’

“I’m like a broken record. If anyone listens to my podcast, I’ve said Osimhen for a while now,” Ferdinand added.

The former defender said in July last year that United were ‘crying out for’ a proper No 9.

It took them a while to get there, but it seems Benjamin Sesko is finally living up to the hype. He netted a fantastic winner against Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday to make it six goals in his last seven league outings.

