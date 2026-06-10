Man Utd walk away from one of Europe’s best young defenders

Manchester United have opted not to enter a bidding war for Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, with Bayern Munich now on course to complete a deal for one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Red Devils have been searching for a high-calibre left-back capable of providing both competition and support for Luke Shaw, and Brown emerged as one of the standout names on their shortlist following his impressive rise in the Bundesliga.

However, sources have told us that Man Utd have now accepted that the Germany international is set to remain in his homeland, with Bayern closing in on a deal.

Brown has been one of the most closely monitored left-backs in Europe over the past year, and Man Utd have invested significant time assessing the 22-year-old as part of their search for long-term quality on the left side of defence.

The Eintracht Frankfurt defender is expected to be Germany’s first-choice left-back at the upcoming World Cup, and Bayern have moved aggressively in recent weeks to secure his signature before the tournament gets underway.

We understand negotiations between Bayern and Frankfurt are now at an advanced stage, with a package worth in excess of €60million (£52m, $69m) being discussed between the two clubs.

Brown has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions and confidence is growing in Germany that the deal will be finalised before the World Cup begins.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have taken the decision not to compete financially with Bayern’s offer.

We can reveal that discussions did take place between Man Utd and Brown’s representatives in recent weeks, and the player was receptive to what was being presented at Old Trafford.

Sources indicate that Brown was genuinely open to the prospect of moving to the Premier League and viewed Man Utd’s project positively, as the club continue their rebuild under manager Michael Carrick and director of football Jason Wilcox.

But Bayern’s intervention has ultimately proven decisive. The German giants have made Brown a priority target and the opportunity to remain in his homeland while joining the country’s biggest club has placed them firmly in pole position.

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Man Utd target Lewis Hall – sources

Man Utd are not alone in missing out. Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have all conducted extensive work on Brown over the past 12 months and have tracked his development closely following his emergence as one of the Bundesliga’s standout young defenders.

The Red Devils’ interest in Brown formed part of a wider plan to strengthen their options at left-back.

While Luke Shaw remains highly regarded at Old Trafford, the club have been keen to recruit a younger elite-level option capable of both challenging for a starting place and ensuring greater depth in a position that has caused issues in recent seasons.

Yet all signs now point towards Bayern winning the race. Brown’s impending arrival will represent a significant coup for the Bundesliga champions, who see him as a cornerstone of their defence for years to come.

As for Man Utd, attention is already shifting elsewhere. TEAMtalk understands the club are now preparing to intensify their pursuit of Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall.

We have previously revealed that the England international remains Man Utd preferred target, and there is growing belief within Old Trafford that Hall would be open to making the move.

Man Utd sources remain confident that the 21-year-old is interested in joining the club and plans are being put in place for a concerted push in the coming weeks.

Newcastle for their part remain reluctant sellers and continue to insist they do not want to lose Hall, but Man Utd believe the situation is one worth pursuing.

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