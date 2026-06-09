Manchester United sources have moved to shut down speculation linking them with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, with sources confirming the club are not actively pursuing the Argentine centre-back, despite recent reports.

Reports overnight emanating in Argentina claimed the Red Devils were poised to take advantage of the uncertainty around Romero‘s future in north London by ‘preparing a move’ to bring the World Cup winner to Old Trafford.

But far from targeting a new central defender at this stage, Manchester United’s recruitment focus has shifted elsewhere as they look to strengthen key areas of the squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Instead, priorities lie firmly with bolstering the left-back position and, as extremely well documented, adding depth and quality in central midfield to Michael Carrick’s ranks.

The club are showing strong interest in Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, who has impressed in recent seasons.

Hall is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, viewing it as a significant step in his development and the chance to play in the Champions League again, having done so this season with Newcastle, greatly appeals.

United have already made positive overtures towards the player, though a deal will be far from easy with Newcastle under no pressure to sell following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona in a £69m (€80m) deal earlier this summer.

In midfield, United have made fresh contact with West Ham United regarding their interest in Mateus Fernandes. The approach signals continued efforts to add technical quality and dynamism to the engine room, an area Michael Carrick is eager to upgrade as he shapes his squad.

Latest reports suggest the Red Devils have a sizeable advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the battle to sign the Portuguese star.

READ MORE: Man Utd accelerate plans to sign £80m-rated midfielder – Wilcox holds big transfer ace card over PSG

Spurs star Romero is NOT a priority for Man Utd

This strategic pivot comes amid what is expected to be an extremely busy transfer window for the Red Devils.

While further defensive additions are something that may be looked at later in the window, the club’s hierarchy appears confident in their current central defensive options and is instead directing resources towards positions that are in need of fresh energy.

In addition to a new left-back and at least two, potentially three, new midfielders, the club would also like a new striker to cover and compete with Benjamin Sesko.

Sources revealed on Monday that the club had scouted a young Italy striker and watched him score twice over two recent internationals.

United also want a new goalkeeper to provide cover for Senne Lammens, and it emerged on Tuesday morning that a Leeds man was one of two names being considered by Jason Wilcox and Co.

As such, it was always unlikely United would move for Romero or any other central defender at this time as they try to bring in multiple players in key areas first.

As the summer market heats up, United’s measured approach reflects a desire for targeted, high-value additions rather than headline-grabbing signings, something the INEOS ownership want to avoid as it didn’t help previously.

With pre-season preparations looming, fans will be watching closely to see how these priorities translate into concrete deals in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Ratcliffe personally wants £125m star at Man Utd and ‘prepared to meet wage demands’ – top source