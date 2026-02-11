Man Utd want elite defender with 19 G/A this season as Barcelona offer jaw-dropping Rashford swap

Manchester United dream of signing an Italian defender putting up incredible attacking numbers, while Barcelona have reportedly offered Ronald Araujo and one other as part of a swap deal for Marcus Rashford, and there’s two things that must be done before Sandro Tonali can move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd Federico Dimarco

Man Utd’s specialist options at left-back comprise Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, assuming you discount Tyrell Malacia. However, there is a growing belief Dorgu will eventually be utilised in a more advanced left wing role and not in defence.

As such, United will require new blood to compete with Shaw at left-back, and the latest from two outlets in Italy is pointing to Federico Dimarco.

The Inter Milan ace, 28, is putting up unreal numbers from left wing-back this term, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists in just 22 Serie A appearances.

United have taken note and reportedly ‘dream’ of bringing that ferocious attacking output to England.

Of course, Dimarco would be positioned slightly further back as an orthodox left-back and not a wing-back if brought to United, but there are no doubts about whether he can play in a back four.

Barcelona’s Rashford swap

Reports cited by our sister site, Football365, have brought news of Barcelona putting two stars on the table for Marcus Rashford.

It’s claimed Barcelona want Rashford outright – which is common knowledge – but are exploring ways of NOT taking up the €30m option to buy.

One such avenue is negotiating a swap, and it’s remarkably stated ‘the first name they’ve put forward is Ronald Araujo’ – who is valued at around €40m – and Barcelona ‘would be content with a simple player swap’ for Rashford.

The Uruguayan centre-back was once considered among the world’s best in his position, though has struggled with mental health issues in recent times and been taken out of the firing line by Hansi Flick on occasion.

Nevertheless, when Araujo is in a good place, he’s proven before he can be a world-beater at the back.

The other player Barca have reportedly put forward is Marc Casado, and the full details in the story can be read here.

Sandro Tonali…

Two key requirements must be met before Man Utd can bring Sandro Tonali to Old Trafford.

The Newcastle ace has now been confirmed as being a genuine target for the Red Devils in the summer. Tonali will consider his exit opportunities at season’s end, much to Newcastle’s dismay.

But before Man Utd fans can get their hopes up, two boxes must be ticked, with the first relating to Tonali’s homeland.

Multiple sources have informed us Tonali and his family would prefer to return to Italy if leaving Newcastle. Juventus are more than willing to make a play for the 25-year-old.

Man Utd must convince Tonali to remain in England, but must also be willing to put a gargantuan fee on the table.

The Telegraph recently claimed The Magpies will command around £100m for Tonali. They’re using the £100m-plus moves for Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice in recent times as a benchmark.

