Man Utd want former Man City star whose brother just signed for Leeds

Manchester United are interested in signing a Germany international whose current price tag is well below the figures quoted just a few months ago, according to a report.

The bulk of the transfer headlines at Man Utd right now revolve around attacking additions. Matheus Cunha has been banked and United are closing in on making Bryan Mbeumo arrival number two.

Mbeumo only wants to sign for Man Utd and per ESPN, a club-to-club agreement worth £65m (add-ons included) is being ironed out.

Cunha and Mbeumo will occupy the two No 10 positions behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. If United get their way, a new striker will be signed to ensure Amorim can field a completely new frontline.

But according to BILD chief Christian Falk, Man Utd do have irons in the fire in other areas of their squad.

Reporting for CaughtOffside, Falk claimed Man Utd are weighing up a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Felix Nmecha.

“Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha,” claimed the reporter.

“The international (market value €28m/£24m) has a growing market in the Premier League, speaks English as a second language, and already knows Manchester from his youth days at United’s rivals City.

“Dortmund are fighting for their player and do not want to sell him under any circumstances.”

Felix Nmecha price tag tumbles

Nmecha, 24, is the younger brother of Lukas Nmecha who signed for newly-promoted Leeds United just under a fortnight ago.

As such, the two brothers could square off against each other in what are always feisty encounters between Man Utd and Leeds next season.

The Nmecha brothers were both previously in Man City’s youth system before establishing themselves as senior professionals in the Bundesliga.

Felix primarily plays in central midfield for current club Dortmund and United’s early interest in the player was detailed all the way back in March.

Sky Germany and BILD provided a pair of updates on the situation back then, with the reports suggesting Dortmund would command €48m-€50m for the player.

The latest from BILD states that price tag has dramatically dropped to €28m / £24m and may be one reason why Man Utd have reignited their interest.

If signed, Nmecha would compete with Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo for starts in central midfield.

Fernandes often operated in one of the deeper roles as the season wore on and if United sign Cunha, Mbeumo and a new striker, it’s the deeper role where United’s captain will continue to feature.

GO DEEPER: Felix Nmecha’s stellar rise

By Samuel Bannister

June 30, 2021: Nmecha is released by Manchester City at the end of his contract after making three senior appearances for the club, but none in the Premier League.

July 21, 2021: Wolfsburg sign Nmecha on a free transfer, reuniting him with his brother Lukas.

October 16, 2021: Nmecha makes his Wolfsburg debut as a substitute.

April 16, 2022: Nmecha records his first assist for Wolfsburg in a game against Borussia Dortmund.

May 7, 2022: Nmecha makes his 18th and final appearance of his first season with Wolfsburg.

October 29, 2022: After not scoring in his first season with Wolfsburg, Nmecha scores a brace against Bochum to open his account.

March 28, 2023: Nmecha makes his international debut for Germany in a friendly against Belgium.

July 3, 2023: Borussia Dortmund buy Nmecha for €30m.

August 19, 2023: Nmecha assists the winning goal on his debut for Dortmund.

October 25, 2023: Nmecha scores the winner at St. James’ Park against Newcastle in the Champions League, his first goal in the competition and for his new club.

June 1, 2024: Dortmund lose to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but Nmecha remains an unused sub.

November 19, 2024: Nmecha scores his first international goal for Germany in the Nations League against Hungary.

April 20, 2025: Nmecha makes his second season with Dortmund his highest-scoring of his career so far with his fourth goal of the season.

May 17, 2025: On the final day of the Bundesliga season, Nmecha adds a goal and assist in the same game for the first time in his career as Dortmund finish fourth in the Bundesliga.

June 21, 2025: Nmecha scores Dortmund’s first goal at the Club World Cup (in their second match at the competition, since the first was a goalless draw).