Manchester United want a German international midfielder to join Elliot Anderson in a new-look midfield, while Bayern Munich have decided whether or not to sign Bruno Fernandes on the cheap.

£142.5m double deal

Sky Germany state Man Utd want Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha – the brother of Leeds United’s Lukas Nmecha – as part of their midfield rebuild.

It’s no secret United will invest heavily in new midfielders in the summer, with Elliot Anderson emerging as their top choice.

Nottingham Forest are expected to demand around £90m for the England international, though that’s not a valuation that will deter Man Utd, such is their admiration of the player.

And with Casemiro departing and Manuel Ugarte unfancied, a second arrival will be required, and that’s where Nmecha comes in.

The six-cap Germany international will reportedly cost €60m / £52.5m, and Dortmund are always open to the sales of their best players if their valuations are met…

Bayern tell Bruno to buzz off

according to recent reports including from outlets such as the i paper, Bayern could raid the EPL again for Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese is unquestionably the best player Man Utd can field right now, and you shudder to think about the insane numbers he might put up against inferior Bundesliga defences.

Talk of a blockbuster €100m / £87m switch to Saudi Arabia continues to linger, though Fernandes can actually be signed for much less by way of a release clause.

Numerous sources have confirmed Fernandes can be signed by non-Premier League sides for just €65m / £57m.

As mentioned, Bayern have been touted as a viable destination, though according to the latest coming out of Germany, they have no interest whatsoever in signing the 31-year-old playmaker.

Explaining why, Christian Falk’s CFBayernInsider website stated: ‘The Bavarian giants have been linked with a move for Fernandes over the past few months, but they have no interest in him.

‘Bayern will lose Leon Goretzka next summer for free, and while they could be looking to bring in a new midfielder, Fernandes, who is on high wages, is not the profile of players the German giants are looking at the moment.’

