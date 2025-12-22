Man Utd want to sign and convert Newcastle star into wingback to replace ‘failed’ signing – report

Man Utd want to sign and convert a Newcastle star into a wingback

Manchester United have serious concerns over the long-term future of Patrick Dorgu and a report claims a Newcastle ace could be signed and converted into a left wingback.

Dorgu became the first major signing of the Ruben Amorim era and signalled the Portuguese’s 3-4-2-1 formation was here to stay.

The Dane is a specialist wingback, though despite being one of very few tailor-made for that role, he hasn’t always been a regular starter since arriving.

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd harbour concerns as to whether Dorgu is the long-term answer at left wingback.

The report claimed Man Utd are already looking to sign a new starter in the position, and quoted a source close to the club as saying: “It’s no secret that he (Dorgu) has had a difficult time at United.

“Coming in as a starter… it was too soon for him. They’ll be looking at that position, for sure.”

CaughtOffside then shed light on who Man Utd are looking at, though did stress any such move is in its infancy at present.

Two names were mentioned – Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown and Tino Livramento of Newcastle.

Livramento is interesting, not least because he’s right-footed, though of course, he’s equally adept at playing on the left side.

Livramento operates as a full-back at Newcastle but Man Utd seemingly believe he has the attacking capabilities to be just as effect in the more advanced wingback role too.

Since joining Newcastle, Livramento has scored just once and provided only three assists in 96 appearances.

Newcastle stance on selling Tino Livramento

The 23-year-old England international is held in the highest regard at Newcastle. It goes without saying Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of the defender and would not want to see the player sold.

However, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed earlier in December about the growing interest in Livramento from the Premier League’s elite.

Aside from Man Utd, it was revealed Chelsea and especially Manchester City are lurking with intent. City won’t hesitate to bid big – potentially as high as £65m-£70m – if given encouragement a deal is there to be made.

City have also weighed up offering long-time Newcastle target, James Trafford, to the Magpies as a sweetener to lower the overall cost of doing business.

Another of our experts, Dean Jones, revealed what he’d been hearing about Livramento’s future back in late-November at a time when links to Man City were rife.

Jones was asked: Tino Livramento – would he rather extend his Newcastle contract or push for a move to Manchester City?

“The interesting thing about Livramento is he’s in a great situation and can’t really lose,” insisted Jones.

“He’s happy at Newcastle, he is in a good position, he wants to push the limits of a new contract. But equally he knows he could secure a big transfer if he really wanted it.

“City have respect for his situation and have had to wait for him to decide what he does next. If he looks to leave, they are right there and will snap him up.

“My expectation is that his family listen carefully to what Newcastle have to say about his future and what they are planning as a club.

“If it all seems suitable then he may well sign a new deal, but he has been quite calm about the whole situation from what I understand.”

