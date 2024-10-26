Man Utd ‘want to sign’ Championship sensation, with Ten Hag given no say as sack talk grows

Man Utd want to sign a Sunderland starlet 'with or without' Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are determined to sign a Sunderland midfielder ‘with or without’ Erik ten Hag’s input amid renewed speculation the Dutchman will be sacked.

Man Utd have placed a greater emphasis on youth since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took charge. All of the club’s five major signings over the summer were aged 26 or below, with Leny Yoro the youngest at just 18. Furthermore, United secured the services of two highly-rated starlets in Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin.

According to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, Man Utd hope to double down on their youthful recruitment drive by signing Sunderland sensation, Chris Rigg.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has quickly established himself as a regular starter for the table-topping Championship side. He’s bagged three goals already this term, notching against Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Luton Town.

GMS state Man Utd ‘want to sign’ Rigg who they are ‘closely monitoring’. When a move will be made wasn’t specified, though it was hinted an approach could come as early as January.

Interestingly, it was also stated Rigg is exactly the type of player Man Utd chiefs want to sign as they build for a future ‘with or without Erik ten Hag.’

The Dutchman’s position is under renewed pressure, with The Daily Mail reporting on Friday that Man Utd have held ‘secret talks’ with multiple managers behind Ten Hag’s back.

Xavi is among those the club are confirmed to have spoken with. Others on their radar include Edin Terzic, Ruben Amorim and Thomas Frank. The Mail pointed to the next international break – beginning on November 11 – as the time when the axe could fall.

Chris Rigg the ‘best young English player since Jude Bellingham’

Rigg has previously been described as ‘the best young English player since Jude Bellingham.’ Given that excellent billing it won’t come as a surprise to learn Man Utd aren’t the only club monitoring his progress.

Newcastle, Everton and Real Madrid have all been linked with the Sunderland man by one outlet or another.

Nonetheless, HITC previously stated Man Utd could look to secure an agreement for Rigg in January with a view to arriving at Old Trafford next summer.

That would presumably lead to Man Utd loaning Rigg back to Sunderland for the second half of the current campaign.

Rigg signed a three-year contract with Sunderland at the beginning of July. With a deal running until 2027, Sunderland are in a strong enough position to demand a sizeable fee if and when the offers arrive.

Latest Man Utd news – Davies update / Zirkzee exit debunked

In other news, Man Utd have firmed up their interest in Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian – also a target for Real Madrid – is out of contract in 2025 and not expected to sign an extension with Bayern.

Elsewhere, suggestions Joshua Zirkzee could be loaned back to a Serie A side in January have been quashed by Fabrizio Romano.

Per the trusted reporter, neither Man Utd nor Zirkzee want to part ways so soon after the striker’s arrival.

Finally, Christian Eriksen has strongly hinted he’d sign a new Man Utd contract if one were offered.

Unfortunately for the Dane, TEAMtalk understands United have no plans to extend the 32-year-old’s stay. Eriksen is in the final year of his deal.

Rigg vs Bellingham in breakthrough seasons

How Chris Rigg’s breakthrough season compared to Jude Bellingham’s

Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest ever goalscorer in senior competition back in August of 2023.