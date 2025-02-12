Manchester United are said to be chasing the signature of a former Manchester City superstar, though reports claim a deal for a much younger alternative is already in place.

Man Utd signed just a single senior first-team star last month, with Patrick Dorgu arriving to fill one of the wing-back slots. Dorgu was strangely deployed on the right side in his debut outing against Leicester in the FA Cup. But according to the MEN, the long-term goal is to feature Dorgu on his favoured left side.

Accordingly, Man Utd are on the hunt for a right wing-back for the summer and beyond. And according to a stunning report from Fichajes, they’re among three clubs taking a look at Joao Cancelo.

The former Man City full-back, now 30, was sold to Al-Hilal last summer for £21.2m. Cancelo was among the Premier League’s leading full-backs during his time in England when named in successive PFA Teams of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

A rumoured rift with manager Pep Guardiola saw Cancelo loaned out to Bayern Munich and then Barcelona. After 18 months in limbo, Cancelo embarked on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia.

Fichajes – who describe Cancelo as ‘still a world class full-back’ – has thrived in the SPL. His excellent form has sparked talk of a return to a major European league, with Man Utd, Aston Villa and AC Milan all reportedly shortlisting the player.

The right-footer would provide balance on the right side and allow Dorgu to take residence on the left side. But already aged 30, Cancelo would be a signing for the here and now and not the future.

Under the new INEOS regime, Man Utd are attempting to get away from those types of short-term solutions, thus casting doubt on the validity of Fichajes’ claims.

What’s more, Portuguese outlet A Bola recently claimed Man Utd have already lined up a much younger star to play at right wing-back next season…

Man Utd have ‘already grabbed’ Geovany Quenda

In late-January A Bola claimed Man Utd have practically sealed a deal to reunite Amorim with Geovany Quenda.

The Portuguese sensation, 17, can play as a winger, though operated primarily at right wing-back during Amorim’s final few months at Sporting prior to his switch to Old Traffiord.

The report’s headline read: “Manchester United have already grabbed Quenda for the summer.”

That was quickly doubled down upon in the copy, with A Bola adding: “Manchester United have already snapped up Geovany Quenda.

“Not in this winter transfer window, but for the summer, a transfer that, according to A Bola, is assured, with the 17-year-old winger joining the Red Devils from 2025/2026.”

The claims prompted a quick response from the trusted David Ornstein. The Athletic’s chief reporter did confirm Man Utd are ‘exploring’ a move for Quenda for the summer, though stopped well short of making the kinds of claims A Bola did.

Nonetheless, Ornstein provided fresh details in his assessment, revealing Quenda is likely to cost €40m/£33.3m if he does move to Man Utd.

“Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP in the summer,” wrote Ornstein.

But one figure who definitely won’t be surprised to see Quenda make the move to Man Utd is Quenda’s youth coach, Bernardo Bruschy.

In quotes carried by A Bola, Bruschy said: “Seeing his name being associated with clubs of the biggest size in Europe surprises me just because it is so early, I am not surprised if he gets there.”

On Quenda’s maturity, Bruschy added: “Sometimes we forget that Quenda is only 17 years old. His maturity, his quality and the performance he can already give to the team, even though he is so young, are something out of the ordinary.

“And that makes us forget his age, but in fact he is only 17 years old and has a lot to improve and grow, but he is already a player who is at a state of maturity far ahead of what is normal for his age.”

Latest Man Utd news – Cheaper striker signing / Antony sale

In other news, Man Utd have identified Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as a more cost-effective striker option if unable to sign Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen.

Elsewhere, Real Betis have already signalled their intention to sign winger Antony outright. The Brazilian is currently on loan at Real Betis and the agreement does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

But amid Antony’s spectacular start to life in Spain, Real Betis CEO, Ramon Alarcon, has already opened the door to a permanent deal.

Asked if Real Betis could sign Antony outright once the loan concludes, Alarcon replied: “I think so.

“The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”