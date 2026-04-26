Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been linked with Manchester United

Former Manchester United Nicky Butt has backed his old club’s potential swoop for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, but believes signing the Real Madrid midfielder has to be regarded as ‘a long shot’.

It’s common knowledge that the Red Devils will be in the market for at least one new central midfielder this summer, regardless of who the club’s next permanent manager is.

Michael Carrick remains in pole position for the role after Man Utd‘s fine run of form under their ex-midfielder, and the 44-year-old is already well aware of the need to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Indeed, with Casemiro moving on and every chance that the club will also look to cash in on Manuel Ugarte, the Old Trafford outfit continue to be heavily linked with the likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Sandro Tonali.

However, reports this week have also signalled their strong interest in Real and France star Tchouameni‘s current situation at the Estadio Bernabeu.

And, while Butt has described Tchouameni as a ‘phenomenal player’, he firmly believes Real Madrid are unlikely to sell the France international, who is valued at £70million (€81m / $94m), given that his contract runs out in 2028.

“I loved him at Monaco before he went to Real Madrid. I think he’s a phenomenal footballer and exactly what United need in that sitting area,” Butt told Paddy Power.

“I don’t see Real Madrid selling Tchouameni until they get somebody who can replace him – maybe Rodri if Pep leaves Man City – or if [Florentino Perez] wants to rip it up because they’re not winning.

“He’s a phenomenal player and that would be showing real intent of, we’re not messing about, we’re going to go for it.

“He’s playing for one of the biggest football clubs in the world. It’s a long shot and, for me, depends on if Pep was to leave.”

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Butt wants Man Utd to double up on midfield signings

Asked if United would be better off signing Tchouameni ahead of the likes of Wharton or Anderson, Butt added: “I’d go for two of them.

“In years gone by Man United would have gone for both. Whether that’s doable or not, I’m not sure.

“I always talk about Premier League experience, but that’s more with younger players, like a Rasmus Hojlund or a Benjamin Sesko.

“This boy has been playing in Europe, in the Champions League for years.

“He’s a top player, an international player, been in big tournaments. He’s a fantastic player, so with that one I think you just go, ‘he’s capable’.

“Obviously you never quite know until they come in but he’s a beast of a player.

“Tchouameni is getting into his prime, he’s got everything. He’s a good footballer, powerful, quick, strong, aggressive. He’s one that we will need.”

While he would be a tremendous signing for United, reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has backed up Butt’s concerns over whether or not Real would actually be open to a summer sale.

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