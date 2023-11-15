Man Utd warned ‘predictable’ attacker is sabotaging Hojlund, as Ten Hag reaches exit decision

A former Manchester United striker fears the Premier League is simply too tough for Antony whose playstyle is ensuring United aren’t getting the best out of Rasmus Hojlund.

Antony cost Man Utd a fee rising to £86m when plucked from Ajax just over one year ago. The Brazil international, 23, produced a mediocre first campaign in England and has regressed at the second time of asking.

Indeed, Antony is yet to score a single goal or provide an assist despite making 12 appearances this season.

But with Mason Greenwood loaned to Getafe and Jadon Sancho frozen out, Antony continues to be Erik ten Hag’s go-to man on the right flank.

There had been talk of Man Utd potentially loaning Antony to Brazil in January. The move would’ve been with a view to rebuilding the winger’s confidence away from the spotlight of the Premier League.

However, Fabrizio Romano quickly rubbished talk of a loan exit, while Football Insider insisted Ten Hag won’t entertain an exit of any kind in the winter window.

Antony looks destined to be United’s right winger for at least the rest of the season, though according to Louis Saha, his minimal impact must change.

In quotes carried by The Sun, the former United striker detailed how Antony’s skillset is having a negative impact on new striker Hojlund.

The Dane is yet to break his duck in the Premier League and Saha believes Antony is partly to blame through his lack of adequate service.

Antony doing Hojlund no favours – Saha

When asked if Antony has a long-term future at Old Trafford, Saha admitted: “I don’t know, it was a really tough introduction to the Premier League for him.

“He was able to score a few goals, but now the defenders are aware of his game and read him very well.

“He has no joy because he’s predictable and as a striker, when a winger is cutting in and putting in a cross, they provide types of balls that are really hard to read and connect with.

“You need crosses that are hit with pace in between the defenders and the goalkeeper and that’s not what Antony is providing.

“Manchester United now have a striker that’s looking for those types of crosses but Antony isn’t offering those options.

“He needs to do the right things for the team, regardless of whether he likes to do them or not.”

Saha then added: “I, like many other fans, have been really patient with Antony, but now he has to bring more diversity to his game and come out of his comfort zone.

“If he doesn’t come out of his comfort zone, then what he’s doing currently isn’t going to work for this team.”

