Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has warned the club of the major mistake they will be making if they do not appoint Michael Carrick as permanent boss, with the current interim chief now considered a major ‘frontrunner’ for the role.

Since taking the reins in January, after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, the Red Devils have taken 19 points from a possible 21 under Carrick and now sit third in the Premier League table with Champions League football a genuine prospect for next season.

Carrick was largely thought of as a stopgap option and not expected to be in the mix to take over permanently, but all that has now changed after his outstanding run at the helm.

The list of candidates to be Man Utd‘s next permanent boss has shortened somewhat, after Thomas Tuchel committed his future to England until the end of Euro 2028, while Carlo Ancelotti also poised for a new contract with Brazil.

Oliver Glasner had been considered the frontrunner for the role, although his outspoken comments at Crystal Palace, who he will be leaving in the summer, have raised question marks over the Austrian’s suitably for the Old Trafford job.

And Brown, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League alongside Carrick, believes his old teammate is now close to landing the job full-time.

Indeed, Brown believes having a new name take the reins in the summer would mean United having to start from scratch again and that appointing Carrick is the more logical move.

‘The situation Michael has put himself into now, he has to be considered one of the front runners,’ Brown told Metro via BetMGM.

“When you get a new manager in, I understand you work a bit harder after someone has been sacked because you don’t want to feel like you’re responsible. The energy levels against Arsenal and Man City, I understand it, but to keep it going without changing the team much, is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s a hard decision. Michael is among the top names. But the problem is if he does well and gets us in the Champions League and we bring in a new manager next season, that could interrupt things again. It would be another change, more new personnel, a new voice, and you are starting from the beginning again.

“Bringing Michael in just until the of the season was the shout at the beginning, but because he’s done such a good job you have to look at him.

“If you look at the squad, they have got some brilliant players, but if you go off the bench there is a lot of young players so you know there are going to be players brought in over the summer.

“There’s a lot that will happen in the summer, there are going to be at least two big signings you would think.

“There are some great young lads looking to start their career and its whether you want to start the whole thing again with a new manager. With Michael, he knows what needs to happen.”

