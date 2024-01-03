Man Utd weigh up astounding move for 34yo former Stoke striker as four-man shortlist revealed

Manchester United have identified four striker targets – all from the Bundesliga – that may fit in with their small January transfer budget, according to a report.

It is unlikely that Man Utd will make a major investment in a world-class player this month, but they might be on the lookout for a way they can reinforce their attack on the cheap, despite Rasmus Hojlund recently ending his Premier League goal drought.

Just like when they signed Odion Ighalo in January 2020, or Wout Weghorst in 2023, Man Utd might look at a more experienced striker than would normally be ideal.

On that front, The Athletic has revealed that one name under consideration is Bayern Munich forward, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The 34-year-old was relegated with Stoke City back in 2018 during his only previous spell playing in England. Since then, he has earned opportunities at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern.

But since Bayern beat Man Utd to the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, Choupo-Moting has been starved of opportunities.

This season, he has only started three matches in the Bundesliga. Across all competitions, he has three goals from 19 games to his name in 2023-24.

The Athletic claims that Man Utd ‘might be tempted’ to make an enquiry about the German-born Cameroon international, who is out of contract at the end of the season anyway.

READ MORE – Jadon Sancho: Man Utd exit explodes into life as Borussia Dortmund make opening offer

Alternatively, in a more high-profile but equally short-term move, Man Utd could consider a proposal for fellow Bayern frontman, Thomas Muller.

Muller, also 34, extended his contract with Bayern last month to include next season as well. He has scored twice from 19 appearances this season, often playing in behind the striker.

Muller has started six league games this season, half of which have been as captain. Understandably due to the niche he has carved out for himself tactically over the years, he has been slightly less affected by Kane’s arrival and subsequent strong form.

Man Utd’s long-term interest in him may thus come to nothing, but they are keeping their options open.

Werner and Guirassy also being looked at

There are players under the age of 30 they could try their luck for as well. For example, they are said to have made contact to find out how much RB Leipzig’s former Chelsea striker Timo Werner would cost.

Werner has been considering his future ahead of Euro 2024 after an underwhelming first part of the season with RB Leipzig.

He is 27 years old, as is perhaps the most desirable option on Man Utd’s list: Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

Only Kane has scored more goals than Guirassy in this season’s Bundesliga. The fact that the Guinea international has a release clause worth just over £15m makes him appealing to many clubs.

For Man Utd to be able to meet that valuation while complying with Financial Fair Play, though, the report says they would have to sell someone first to raise funds.

Guirassy would not even be immediately available to Man Utd due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, an issue also affecting Choupo-Moting.

But the need for a new striker will continue beyond that tournament’s conclusion, especially depending on if anything happens regarding an exit for Anthony Martial this window.

IN DEPTH: Every player linked with Man Utd ahead of the January transfer window