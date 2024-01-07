Man Utd will accept £26m bid for fading force, with reluctant sale to fund new arrival

A bid of €30m (approx. £26m) will be enough for Manchester United to wave goodbye to a major name this month, and the race for his signature is boiling down to two clubs, according to a report.

Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover and financial injection into Man Utd, the club’s transfer budget this month remains razor thin.

Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in the Red Devils is still awaiting approval from the Premier League. The final green light could take anywhere from four-six weeks to arrive.

United are wary of falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations. As such, major acquisitions this month aren’t likely unless sizeable fees are recouped from player sales first.

Jadon Sancho was one player United could’ve generated a significant fee for, though he looks on course to join Borussia Dortmund via the loan route.

Erik ten Hag is understood to be open to cashing in on ex-Real Madrid pair, Raphael Varane and Casemiro, for the right price.

Today’s update regards Varane who has not dominated in England like many would have expected.

In fact, the highly-decorated Frenchman, now 30, has actually tumbled down the pecking order this term and has regularly been overlooked for selection. The likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have all been favoured by Ten Hag at times this season.

Now, according to German outlet Fussball News, Man Utd are fully prepared to accept a bid of €30m (approx. £26m) for Varane – should they receive one, of course.

Saudi or bust for Varane, as European interest cools

On that front, it’s claimed Saudi Arabian pair, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, are both seeking a star defender and are ‘vying’ for Varane’s signature.

Such a move wouldn’t appear to be all that ideal for Varane who Sky Germany claimed would prefer to remain in Europe.

The reason German outlets are taking a keen interest in Varane is due to the United defender being on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Varane would reportedly have been open to joining Bayern if they acted on their interest, though they’ve since agreed personal terms with Tottenham’s Eric Dier.

Real Madrid also drew links with re-signing Varane following a series of serious injuries suffered by their centre-halves. However, Real are expected to muddle through to the end of the season without signing short-term cover this month.

Recent reports have claimed Man Utd would be open to signing Varane to a new deal, though only on vastly reduced terms.

The Frenchman earns around £340,000-a-week at Old Trafford, a sum that’s proving increasingly difficult to justify.

If Varane makes it clear he won’t accept a new deal on a much reduced salary, a winter window sale would make perfect sense for United.

Varane’s current deal expires at season’s end. Man Utd do have an option to tack on another 12 months, though they’re reluctant to do so given Varane would be kept on his colossal salary.

As such, if a move to Saudi Arabia doesn’t take shape this month, Varane may well wind up leaving Man Utd for nothing in six months’ time.

That would do little to help Man Utd in the market, especially with Fussball News reaffirming the club need to generate funds right here and now to attack the January window.

A centre-half and striker are both wanted if sufficient funding can be freed up.

