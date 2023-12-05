Man Utd ‘will be offered’ £60m-rated Dutch winger in January if Sancho leaves

Manchester United could use a budding relationship with an agency to secure a £60m-rated replacement for Jadon Sancho and wreck Real Madrid’s plans in the process, according to reports.

Sancho, 23, remains frozen out at Old Trafford. The winger’s ongoing dispute with Erik ten Hag shows no signs of abating and the England international could leave the club as early as next month.

Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and clubs from Saudi Arabia have all registered interest in the talented wideman.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned on November 30 Juventus could land Sancho as part of a double deal involving Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman has been told he can leave after a poor spell at Old Trafford and having failed to live up to expectations.

Dortmund, meanwhile, know exactly what Sancho is capable of after making his name at the club in a stellar spell between 2017-21.

But like Juventus, any Dortmund approach is likely to be via the loan route and Man Utd would prefer to sell outright.

In the event United do move Sancho on in the winter window, online outlet Football Transfers state the Red Devils will be offered an enticing replacement.

It’s claimed Man Utd ‘will be offered’ the services of Dortmund forward Donyell Malen who the club are ‘open to offers’ for.

Agency connection can aid Man Utd cause

The Dutchman, 24, has scored five and provided two assists for Dortmund across all competitions this season.

The right-footer has been a regular starter this term, though Dortmund would reportedly not turn their nose up if able to generate a sizeable profit.

Malen cost £25m when signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and selling for £60m would more than double Dortmund’s money.

Whether Malen would be offered to United via the permanent route or on a loan with an option/obligation to buy wasn’t made clear in the piece.

Regardless, what is clear is United’s budding relationship with the SEG agency is what could spark the move.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Malen joined the SEG group in late-November and they are the same agency who oversaw Ten Hag’s switch from Ajax to Man Utd.

Furthermore, loanee Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund are both under the SEG umbrella.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned on December 1 that Malen is a transfer target at Real Madrid. Multiple top tier English sides are also understood to be monitoring the Dutchman.

We were told that a January swoop would be difficult to pull off for any suitor if Dortmund qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Dortmund have booked their place in the next phase of the competition, thus making a summer swoop far more likely.

Nonetheless, if Football Transfers are correct, Malen may be offered around six months ahead of time and if Sancho leaves, there’ll be a vacant role in the wide berths at Old Trafford.

