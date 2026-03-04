Manchester United have come to a firm conclusion about the future of Mason Mount, according to a report, but it is imperative that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, make a U-turn on that stance.

Mount has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Chelsea. The Red Devils paid an initial transfer fee of £55million (€63.3m, $73.5m), with the total fee to rise to £60m (€69m, $80m).

The midfielder was one of the best in his position in the Premier League at the time, and Man Utd being able to sign Mount was considered a coup.

However, the Englishman has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford, mainly due to injury problems.

The 27-year-old midfielder has made only 66 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process.

Mount is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, with the Premier League club having the option to extend it by another year.

According to Football Insider, despite interest from Aston Villa and Fulham, Man Utd have decided not to sell Mount in the summer transfer window.

INEOS are said to have ‘no intention of selling’ Mount this summer, with the Red Devils reportedly ‘happy with him and are focusing on trying to get him back to full fitness’.

While it is commendable that Man Utd are supporting Mount, from a business point of view, INEOS need to be brutal and cash in on the midfielder if they get a decent offer.

Mount is 27 now, and it is hard to see him get back to the level he was when he was starring for Chelsea.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are planning to go big on signing midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Elliot Anderson, Carlos Balaba and Adam Wharton are among the midfielders that Man Utd are aiming to bring to Old Trafford this summer.

Mount is only going to fall behind in the pecking order and would struggle for playing time.

It would not make a lot of sense to keep a £60m (€69m, $80m) midfielder on the bench when he is fit and available.

Man Utd would not get £60m (€69m, $80m) for Mount if they sold him this summer, but they would get at least half of it.

If Man Utd get offers for Mount, then it is imperative that they at least listen to them.

