Man Utd will ‘sign’ £80m star as Real Madrid unlock shock sale

Manchester United could have a free run at a priority signing

Manchester United will sign an £80m-rated midfielder, though have pulled out of the race to sign Michael Carrick’s top target, while a completed deal at Real Madrid has opened the doors for United to seal a shock coup at full-back.

Man Utd ‘to sign’ Mateus Fernandes

After Ederson, Man Utd want two more midfielders and multiple reports now suggest the second arrival will be Mateus Fernandes.

West Ham will cash in on their Portuguese ace, though not cheaply. Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently brought news of the Hammers valuing Fernandes at a hefty £80m.

With Real Madrid making contact for the move and PSG firmly in the mix, West Ham stand a good chance of extracting maximum value.

Prior reports have claimed Fernandes’ ‘preference’ on who to join is Man Utd. As such, agreeing personal terms should not be a problem.

TEAMtalk understands the Red Devils are prepping their opening bid, and the latest from The Sun states Man Utd will win the race when all is said and done.

They declared: ‘Real Madrid expect Manchester United to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.’

Man Utd ‘exploring’ shock Real Madrid coup

Real Madrid have officially confirmed the €60m (add-ons included) arrival of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, and that has prompted Man Utd to explore a move for the player whose spot he’ll take – Alvaro Carreras.

That’s according to heavily followed X account, The Touchline, which boasts over 1.6 million followers.

They wrote: ‘Manchester United are internally exploring a move to bring back Alvaro Carreras after Real Madrid completed the signing of Marc Cucurella.

‘No formal approach has been made yet, but United want to understand Carreras’ situation.

‘With Cucurella expected to be the first-choice left-back, Carreras could look for a move in search of regular playing time.’

Man Utd are well known to be in the market for a new left-back, with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall in their sights.

However, the opportunity to bring Carreras back to Old Trafford could stop the Hall deal dead in its tracks.

Carreras was on Man Utd’s books between 2020-24 before a superb loan spell at Benfica sparked his outright sale to the Portuguese giant.

Another exemplary campaign saw Real Madrid come calling last summer, but with Cucurella signed and expected to displace his fellow Spaniard in the starting eleven, Carreras’ shock return to Man Utd could now be on.

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Man Utd abandon Sandro Tonali pursuit

Man Utd have pulled the plug on signing Sandro Tonali, who was Michael Carrick’s top choice with regards to midfield additions.

Gianluca Di Marzio previously confirmed Carrick’s ultimate desire in midfield was the Newcastle ace, and not Elliot Anderson who was favoured by the club’s hierarchy.

It matters not, however, with Man Utd now aborting their pursuits of both players owing to the high costs involved.

Nottingham Forest want at least £120m guaranteed for Anderson, while Newcastle’s £100m asking price, plus his high salary demands, has resulted in the Tonali chase being called off too.

That news was verified by Fabrizio Romano, though on Monday night, the trusted reporter claimed Tottenham aren’t so shy.

In a stunning late-night revelation, he revealed Spurs are showing new-found ambition by throwing their hat in the ring for Tonali.

He wrote on X: “Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali!

“[Roberto] De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level.

“Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions.”