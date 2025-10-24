A report claims Manchester United have set aside €70m for a spectacular signing in January, but TEAMtalk can explain why the claims make zero sense.

The inter-window months provide sections of the football media with an opportunity to go wild. Certain outlets in Spain, such as Fichajes, hold what can only be described as a liberal relationship with the truth.

The latest from that publication claims Man Utd are preparing to sign Athletic Bilbao’s Oihan Sancet as their long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

The United captain may well leave at season’s end, with a transfer to another major European league on his mind.

Per Fichajes, Man Utd want to get their ducks in a row ahead of time and move for attacking midfielder Sancet in January.

The report read: ‘In the midfield, Manchester United has set its sights on Oihan Sancet, an attacking midfielder from Athletic Club de Bilbao.

‘At 24 years old, Sancet has stood out for his goal-scoring ability and vision, becoming a key player in Ernesto Valverde’s system. The English club is willing to offer 70 million euros to secure his signing.

‘Sancet’s arrival at Manchester United could be strategic, especially considering the possible departure of Bruno Fernandes to the Saudi league.

‘Sancet would bring dynamism and creativity to the midfield, qualities the team seeks to enhance for the challenges of the Premier League and European competitions.’

Why Sancet transfer will NOT happen

The first part Fichajes have got wrong relates to Fernandes potentially moving to Saudi Arabia.

Reliable outlets in England, such as the BBC, have already confirmed Fernandes has no intention of moving to the Saudi Pro League next summer.

As mentioned, if he is to leave Man Utd it’ll be to a major European league, like LaLiga, Serie A or the Bundesliga.

Secondly, a prior report from Daily Mail journalists, Chris Wheeler and Nathan Salt, shed light on what Man Utd’s replacement plan for Fernandes actually is. Wheeler is particularly knowledgeable on all things Man Utd.

Fernandes is now deployed in a deeper midfield role by Ruben Amorim. The more advanced attacking positions – the dual No 10 roles behind the striker – are most often filled by summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

What’s more, Man Utd have more than worthy back-up to that pair in the form of Mason Mount and Amad Diallo.

As such, the Mail reporters stressed that when the time comes to replace Fernandes, it’ll be a central midfielder and not a No 10 like Sancet that arrives.

The journalists stated: “In terms of a replacement [for Fernandes], you could argue that United have already signed two, in Mbeumo and Cunha.

“Fernandes’ best position in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 is as one of the No 10s, but he has had to move deeper into midfield to accommodate the two new signings and has not been as effective this season.

“United also have Mason Mount and Amad Diallo to play at No 10, so Fernandes’ replacement would actually be a central midfielder.”

