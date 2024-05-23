Man Utd ‘willing to do anything’ to beat Chelsea sublime target perfect for Ratcliffe’s revolution

Manchester United could sign more than one new centre-back this summer with Raphael Varane leaving the club and other defenders linked with a departure.

The futures of Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are all uncertain at this stage and their potential departures would leave a void in the Red Devils’ squad.

As we have consistently reported, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top centre-back target and Man Utd are poised to launch an offer for him after the FA Cup final.

The Toffees value him at around £80m and they need to make one big sale before submitting their accounts on June 30 due to their financial issues.

Man Utd have other defenders on their radar too and one name that has been heavily linked in recent weeks is Boca Juniors wonderkid Aaron Anselmino.

Ratcliffe is keen to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects and the talented 19-year-old certainly fits into that category.

He’s formed a formidable centre-back with former Man Utd man Marcos Rojo. Anselmino has made nine senior appearances to date for Boca and his high potential has caught the attention of several top clubs.

Man Utd, Chelsea chasing South American ‘gem’

According to reports from Argentina, Man Utd have been ‘following’ Anselmino since the start of this year and have been very impressed with what they’ve seen.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils see the teenager as a ‘gem’ and are ‘willing to do anything’ to sign him this summer.

Man Utd are ‘determined’ to win the race and are ‘willing to make a superior offer’ of up to €25m [£19.6m] to secure his services – which is his release clause.

Anselmino suffered an injury setback in April and Boca are managing his recovery carefully in order to avoid another setback.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the centre-back and could rival Man Utd for his signature in the coming weeks.

Journalist Jonathan Rinit says that Man Utd are planning to activate Anselmino’s release clause in order to beat the competition.

“Manchester United are willing to pay Anselmino’s clause,” Rinit told El Crack Deportivo Noticia.

“It would be the biggest sale in the Boca Junior’s history, as they would offer the €25m that he has in his termination clause

“The Red Devils want him before Chelsea and aim to take him off their hands.”

Anselmino certainly has the potential to become a key player for Man Utd in the future, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks.

