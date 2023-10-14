Man Utd ‘willing to spend’ up to €90m to sign deadly striker Ten Hag ‘obsesses’ with to replace fading force

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly ready to do all in his power to sign RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda in 2024 amid claims he has become obsessed with bringing the Belgian to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled across the park this season, with a lack of goals a worrying aspect of their dire performances so far. Indeed, Manchester United have just nine goals in eight Premier League games to their name, with only seven sides scoring fewer to date.

And while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has adapted pretty quickly to his new surroundings, Marcus Rashford’s loss of form in front of goal, together with the ongoing struggles of those around him in the attack, continue to vex the United manager.

Indeed, Martial and Rashford have just a goal apiece between them so far, a worrying stat that has seen midfielder Casemiro emerge as their unlikely top scorer so far.

Martial’s deal at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the season anyway, leading to mounting suggestions that his time at Old Trafford is drawing to a close. To that end, a report earlier this week suggested Ten Hag is willing to risk losing Martial on a free as the Red Devils boss deliberates over whether to offer him a new deal.

However, in all reality, Martial has rarely managed to bring his A-game to Manchester United with the player very much seen as a fading force by Ten Hag. Now in his ninth season at Old Trafford, Martial has only once managed to break the 20-goal-a-season barrier – and that happened last in the 2019/20 campaign.

READ MORE: Mbappe, Rabiot and the best players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

Man Utd make Lois Openda a top target in 2024

As a result, it is little surprise to see Ten Hag scouring the market for would-be replacements.

Indeed, despite spending a fee of up to £72m to bring in Hojlund over the summer, Ten Hag is now preparing another major spend on a top-drawer attacker in 2024.

To that end, reports in Spain claim Ten Hag is ready to make Leipzig sensation Openda his No 1 target to come in and replace Martial.

The Belgian striker only moved to the Bundesliga outfit over the summer, on a €46m (£40m) move from Lens.

However, he has started his career with Leipzig in red-hot form, scoring five times in 10 games, including four in six Bundesliga appearances. He also has two assists to his name, meaning Openda has a goal contribution every 1.4 appearances so far.

His time at the Red Bull Arena could prove to be a brief one, though, if Ten Hag gets his way.

And according to reports, the 20-times English champions are ready to back the Dutchman with big money to help bring Openda to Old Trafford.

Indeed, it’s stated Ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with signing the 23-year-old as Martial’s replacement and is willing to go as high as €90m (£78m) to land his man. That fee would see Leipzig almost double their initial investment on the player in less than a year.

However, Ten Hag reportedly sees the price as money well spent and is ready to make Openda one of his top transfer targets over the next two windows.

United are also in the market for a new centre-half next year, although they hope to offload Harry Maguire first and amid claims a January move to West Ham could be rekindled.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd star Amad Diallo wanted at Sunderland again as Ten Hag reaches huge decision