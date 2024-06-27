Man Utd winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Nico Williams, Desire Doue and Pedro Neto are among the options on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United are ready to reinvigorate their attack this summer – so here are all the wingers they’ve been linked with.

United are looking to offload Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the summer transfer window and Antony also faces an uncertain future at the club after struggling to justify his £85million price tag.

Erik ten Hag’s side are reportedly prioritising a move for a new striker but they could also look to add another winger to the squad.

Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the wingers that Manchester United have been linked with since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Kaoru Mitoma

Club: Brighton

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2027

Mitoma was a relative unknown when Brighton spent £2.7million to sign him from Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in 2021, but he’s now developed into one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all big admirers of the Japan international, who is reportedly valued at £51million.

Pedro Neto

Club: Wolves

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

Despite struggling with injury problems in the 2023/24 campaign, Neto still registered three goals and 11 assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

According to the British tabloids, United have been keeping tabs on the Portugal international and they view him as a potential replacement for Antony.

That assist by Pedro Neto 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r9CFoouL3n — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) February 20, 2024

Michael Olise

Club: Crystal Palace

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

United reportedly failed with a last-minute offer for Olise, who now looks set to leave Palace and join Bayern Munich in a £50.7million deal.

LALIGA

Vinicius Junior

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 23 (turns 24 in July)

Contract expires: 2027

Vinicius Junior cemented his status as one of the best players in the world after helping Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League in 2023/24.

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – claim that United are willing to spend £170million to bring the Brazil international to Old Trafford.

Takefusa Kubo

Club: Real Sociedad

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2029

Kubo – who has previously been on the books at both Barcelona and Real Madrid – joined Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 and has been one of their standout performers over the last two seasons.

Online reports in England claim United and Liverpool are huge admirers of the Japan international, who has a £51million release clause in his contract.

Raphinha

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2027

Raphinha had a promising debut season at Barcelona in 2022/23, but he has now been usurped by teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are willing to offload the Brazil international for a fee in the region of £50million and they have been in talks with United over a potential transfer.

Rodrygo

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Rodrygo played a key role in Real Madrid’s success in 2023/24 but his place in the side is now under threat following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A number of clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation at Madrid, including United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Nico Williams

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Age: 21 (turns 22 in July)

Contract expires: 2027

Williams enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 season with Athletic Bilbao and has become one of the most in-demand wingers in Europe.

United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest in the Spain international, who has a £47million release clause in his contract.

SERIE A

Federico Chiesa

Club: Juventus

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2025

Chiesa is about to enter the final year of his contract and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Juventus will be open to offers in the summer transfer window.

According to reports in Italy, the 26-year-old could join United in a deal that will see Mason Greenwood move in the opposite direction.

Samuel Iling-Junior

Club: Juventus

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2025

United were reportedly keeping tabs on Iling-Junior, but the England Under-21 international now looks set to join Aston Villa.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Club: Napoli

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2027

Since joining Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022, Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A.

Online reports in England claim that United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle have all sent scouts to watch the Georgia international in 2024.

Rafael Leao

Club: AC Milan

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

While Leao has reiterated his commitment to AC Milan, reports in Spain claim that his agent is trying to move him to United in a deal worth £149million.

But TEAMtalk understands that a deal for the Portugal international in the current transfer window will be extremely difficult to pull off, and there’s much more chance of him moving on in 2025.

Dan Ndoye

Club: Bologna

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2027

Ndoye helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League in his first season at the club, and he is now starring for Switzerland at Euro 2024.

According to reports in Italy, United have made an initial enquiry with Bologna and have requested information regarding a potential transfer fee.

BUNDESLIGA

Donyell Malen

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

According to reports in Germany, United are interested in Malen and a swap deal that would see Jadon Sancho complete a permanent return to Borussia Dortmund is currently an option.

Mathys Tel

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2029

United reportedly inquired about Tel, but he’s now committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a long-term contract at the club.

REST OF THE WORLD

Johan Bakayoko

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2026

Bakayoko helped PSV Eindhoven win the Eredivisie title in 2023/24 after registering 12 goals and nine assists in 33 league appearances.

Although other clubs such as Liverpool might be more keen on the 21-year-old, there have been rumours that he could also be of interest to United.

Roony Bardghji

Club: FC Copenhagen

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2025

Bardghji announced himself on the European stage by scoring the winning goal against United in the Champions League in November 2023.

United have continued to monitor his progress at Copenhagen, although the 18-year-old is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.

This game has everything! 🤯 At 17 years old, Roony Bardghji puts Copenhagen ahead with this stunning strike! 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/GZZ6ULgyqO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2023

Francisco Conceicao

Club: Ajax

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

Conceicao spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Porto and reports in Portugal claim that United are now targeting the 21-year-old, who has a £25million release clause in his Ajax contract.

Desire Doue

Club: Rennes

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2026

Doue has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Ligue 1 and his form for Rennes has caught the attention of several top clubs.

Outlets in both France and England have confirmed that United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have all inquired about the 19-year-old.

Marcus Edwards

Club: Sporting CP

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Edwards came through the ranks at Tottenham but has spent the last five years in Portugal, playing for Vitoria de Guimaraes and Sporting CP.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the 25-year-old, who has been linked with United, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Wesley Gassova

Club: Corinthians

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2027

Online reports in England claim that United are interested in Wesley, who has also been linked with Liverpool, Everton and West Ham.

Luis Guilherme

Club: Palmeiras

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2026

Fabrizio Romano revealed that United sent scouts to watch Guilherme, but the 19-year-old has now completed a £25.5million move to West Ham.

Gustavo Nunes

Club: Gremio

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2028

Gustavo Nunes – who is also known as Gustavinho – has enjoyed a promising breakthrough season at Gremio and United have reportedly sent a scout to watch the 18-year-old in action.

Antonio Nusa

Club: Club Brugge

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2027

Nusa looked set to join Brentford in a £31.5million deal in the January transfer window but the move fell through after complications with the player’s medical.

That has opened the door to other clubs and the Norway international has since been linked with United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Ian Subiabre

Club: River Plate

Age: 17

Contract expires: 2026

Subiare recently graduated to the River Plate first team and reports in Argentina claim that United have sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old.

Estevao Willian

Club: Palmeiras

Age: 17

Contract expires: 2026

United were keeping tabs on Estevao but Chelsea won the race for his signature after agreeing to pay Palmeiras an initial £28.7million and another £219.4million in potential add-ons.

Baris Alper Yilmaz

Club: Galatasaray

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

Yilmaz played against United in the Champions League in 2023/24 and set up one of Galatasaray’s goals during their 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

According to online reports in England, the Turkey international has caught the attention of United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Bournemouth.

