Facundo Pellistri appears to have burned his bridges at Manchester United as he prepares to finalise a loan move to Granada on deadline day, with his agent tearing into Erik ten Hag to ensure there is likely to be no way back for the player.

The Uruguay winger moved to Old Trafford in a deal worth an initial £9m from Penarol in October 2020, but has found game-time hard to come by while a Manchester United player. As he prepares to leave on loan for LaLiga, Pellistri has only appeared 24 times across his four years at Old Trafford.

However, he has been afforded 14 appearances this season – three of which were starts – though, like so many of his teammates, has failed to deliver the goods.

And while he has agreed a loan move to LaLiga’s 19th-placed side following what has been described as ‘arduous’ talks, Pellistri will leave United without a goal or an assist to his name.

However, he will depart Old Trafford with Ten Hag given a serious rollocking by the player’s agent, who is less than happy at the way his client has been treated.

Initially, and after loaning out Jadon Sancho, Ten Hag reportedly signalled to Pellistri that he will not be allowed to move and would be afforded more chances.

But just a matter of weeks later, Ten Hag appears to have had a change of mind and has now sanctioned the switch. And it seems that taking the player down to Newport for their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Sunday and then rejecting the chance to use him, has sent his agent over the edge.

And while most players leave gracefully, that’s certainly not the case for Pellistri.

Pellistri agent unhappy with Ten Hag for Man Utd treatment

While due to return to Old Trafford in June once his loan deal at Granada ends, his agent Edgardo Lasalvia has now claimed the winger is not likely to return unless Ten Hag is removed as manager.

“Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year will depend on the performance he shows (at Granada). If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult,” Edgardo Lasalvia told Sport 890.

“(Ten Hag) hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional.”

Lasalvia added: “He has a loan that the boy decided to go on.

“All of Manchester knew. He [Ten Hag] summoned him against a fourth division team, and he didn’t use him.”

Those words come just a matter of weeks after Ten Hag said of the player: “For Pelli he has to make a step from a bench player, often having a very good impact, to a starting XI player.

“We will see how quick that process will go.”

Ten Hag wants to build on Rashford form

However, despite the ill-discipline of Marcus Rashford and lack of output from Antony, it is Pellistri who United have decided to let go.

Ten Hag refused to be drawn on Rashford’s recent punishment following a trip to Belfast that forced him to pull of training on Friday and subsequently miss their 4-2 win at Newport.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, he said: “So, he has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter – case closed.”

When asked about the respect players have for him given such matters have reared their head before, Ten Hag replied: “It’s nothing to do with that.

“But, as I said, let’s focus on the game, let’s move on. I think the statement is clear and we have to focus on winning football games.”

On whether the club are allowing their players too much freedom and that discipline needs tightening up, Ten Hag continued: “Nothing to do with that with me.

“But in football you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch because also there is a line between. Every player knows this, every professional knows this, what is required.”

Rashford’s form has improved in recent games and Ten Hag believes there is something there for the player to build on.

“So, the last two Premier League games, he’s got two goals, two assists.

“You see there is a developing a strong bond between Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford. We want to continue that process.”

