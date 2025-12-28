Man Utd working on £100m midfielder signing and Bayern think he’s going to Old Trafford

Fabrizio Romano has talked up a Manchester United move for a £100m-rated midfielder and clues from Germany suggest they’ll get their man, though cold water has been poured on links to a second midfielder.

It’s no secret central midfield is where the bulk of the transfer action will lay at Man Utd in 2026. There are doubts over the long-term futures of every single midfielder currently in the first-team, and even if most end up staying, multiple new signings are required.

Ruben Amorim and Man Utd are aligned in the thinking any new midfielder must be an impactful and long-term solution. The club see no need to make short-term loans.

Three players are at the very top of their shortlist – Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton. According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest’s Anderson is viewed internally as No 1 ahead of Baleba and Wharton.

But that’s not to say Man Utd wouldn’t jump at the chance to sign one or both of Baleba and Wharton too. Indeed, the latest from Fabrizio Romano has revealed United are obsessed with landing Baleba, with the club viewing the Brighton destroyer as the “ideal” player for Amorim’s demands.

What’s more, Romano confirmed Man Utd have remained in constant contact with Baleba’s camp following an approach last summer in which personal terms were actually agreed.

And in perhaps the most encouraging news, the trusted reporter offered a huge hint Baleba will wind up at Old Trafford when discussing Bayern Munich’s interest in the player.

“One of the names I want to maintain since August on Man Utd’s shortlist is Carlos Baleba,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Because Man Utd I can guarantee that in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is seen still as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.

“So Baleba together with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and together with Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is seen as one of the ideal midfielders for Amorim. He’s super appreciated by Man Utd.

“So then January window, January move is still seen as unlikely. But at any moment, January or summer if Brighton decide to open doors to an exit for Baleba, Man Utd remain absolutely interested in the player and remain in contact with people close to the player.

“And I can tell you more. There were rumours in December in the past couple of weeks about Bayern Munich being in talks, being interested in Baleba.

“Bayern, from what I’m told at this stage, are not working on a deal for Baleba. They feel that the player wants to stay in England and already last summer wanted to go to Man Utd. Bayern are informed about that.”

Baleba is valued by Brighton in the £100m bracket in spite of his suspect form this season. A transfer on that scale would smash Man Utd’s all-time record, surpassing the £89.3m paid to sign Paul Pogba back in 2016.

Ruben Neves links clarified

Another midfielder Man Utd have been linked with and who could be a genuinely achievable target next month is Ruben Neves.

Reports in recent days have talked up a return to England for Neves who currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

However, Romano poured cold water on the links that have spiralled out of control because Man Utd simply spoke to the player’s agent.

Romano stressed Neves’ agent has many clients and Man Utd’s discussions with the agent weren’t necessarily about Neves.

As of now, United are not in talks to sign the 28-year-old and the inference from Romano’s reporting was they don’t intend to enter talks either.

Latest Man Utd news – Joshua Zirkzee / Raheem Sterling

In other news, Joshua Zirkzee has decided to leave for AS Roma in the January transfer window and has given his ‘full approval’ to a deal, according to the Italian media,

That comes after Romano confirmed Man Utd have received an ‘official’ bid from Roma for the Dutch forward.

Finally, one pundit has talked up a shock Man Utd move for Raheem Sterling who continues to be frozen out at Chelsea.