Manchester United are ready to make a big play to sign Alphonso Davies with one of the club’s former scouts lifting the lid on their very firm plans to try and sign him and with another battle royale against Real Madrid now on the cards.

The Canadian star is regarded as one of the world’s best left-backs, having arrived in Germany from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 for a base fee of just $13.5m (£10.4m, €12.5m). Now into his seventh season as a Bayern Munich first-teamer, the 23-year-old has won an astonishing 13 major honours over the 305 appearances he has made for the Bundesliga giants.

However, with his contract due to expire next June, Davies is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – just 69 days from now.

And while he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, former United scout Mick Brown has revealed he has learned that Manchester United are already working on a deal for themselves and with sporting director Dan Ashworth hoping to beat the Spanish giants to another major signing, having landed Leny Yoro ahead of them over the summer.

“I remember when he came to Bayern Munich,” he told Football Insider.

“From what I’ve seen of him, he’s a very exciting player and he’s a top left-back, but you do have to question why Bayern are letting him leave for free.

“Because he’s available for free, I’ve heard United will definitely be among those interested.

“A left-back is on their list of targets and the opportunity to sign a big-name player there is something I’ve been told they’re keen on.

“Luke Shaw is such an influential player when he plays for Man United or England.

“Man Utd have missed him, but I’m getting fed up of being told he’s back soon and then he never is. I feel so sorry for the lad. So it doesn’t surprise me to hear the club are looking for replacements.”

Can Man Utd beat Real Madrid to signing as former star endorses move

Brown though knows United face a tough battle beating the Spanish giants to his signature and concluded: “Beating Real Madrid to the deal might prove difficult, but if they want to get it done, I’d expect them to push for it.”

A deal to bring the 56-times capped Canada star to Old Trafford has also been endorsed by former United defender Wes Brown, who has labelled Davies a ‘Grade A star’.

“Alphonso Davies is a great player. I think everyone wants to see Luke Shaw back but it’s been a long time since he had a consistent run in the team and the team needs backup at left-back – it’s as simple as that. If United are looking at Davies, then he’d be a fantastic addition in my opinion,” Brown said.

“I still have faith in Luke Shaw however and I’m waiting for him to come back in. On his day, he’s still the first choice left-back for me – it’s just a case of whether he can stay fit now.

“Lisandro Martinez covered at left-back but that’s not his position, I don’t think he found it difficult, but you could tell it wasn’t his natural game out wide and you really need world-class players there. The team needs someone who is a Grade A left-back in that sense.”

Meanwhile, there have been some big developments on the Manchester United managerial situation with stunning reports in the Italian media claiming a deal has been agreed to install Simone Inzaghi as the successor to Erik ten Hag.

Inter Live claims the Italian boss has agreed to the ‘betrayal’ and will make the move at the end of the season – by which time it will be cheaper for the Red Devils to dispense of the Dutchman’s services.

The Italian has also been promised unlimited funds to work with to help transform the club’s fortunes.

Meanwhile, United’s second most costly player of all time, Antony, has seemingly been given the green light to leave after a report revealed the club which the Brazilian has chosen to sign for next.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are chasing a new winger of their own amid claims that Ashworth is keen to bring in a new winger of his own in the form of Geovany Quenda, though any raid on Sporting Lisbon for the teenager is sure to set them back a very sizeable fee.

The path from the Allianz to Old Trafford has become a well-worn path in recent seasons, with three players alone making the move in the Ten Hag era.

Going back, Bastian Schweinsteiger was another to make the move, treading the same path that Owen Hargreaves had made a little more successfully back in 2007.

Could Davies become the third man to agree the move in a matter of months, though? If he does, the capture of the Canadian on a free would arguably be the pick of the bunch.