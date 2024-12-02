Manchester United are ‘working intensively’ on two new midfield signings with a trusted source revealing Ruben Amorim wants a No.6 or a No.8 as well as a No.10 brought in at Old Trafford and with the manager also making clear that tying Amad Diallo down to a new deal is an urgent priority.

The new era in the red half of Manchester with Amorim overseeing two wins and a draw in his three matches in charge. And having reverted to a 3-4-2-1 formation in that time, Sunday’s 4-0 win over Everton illustrated that Manchester United are quickly getting to grips with their new manager’s demands.

One man who has been vital to United’s improvement and who appears to be thriving in the system is Diallo.

The 22-year-old moved to Old Trafford in January 2021 from Atalanta for an initial fee of €25m (£21m, $26.7m). And while it has taken time for the winger to make himself a regular, he is now finally showing that true potential and was deservedly named Man of the Match in Sunday’s win.

However, his existing deal is due to expire at the season’s end and while United have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, Amad could effectively sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1 – just 30 days from now.

As a result, the Daily Telegraph claims Amorim has made it a top priority to nail the Ivorian down to a new and improved deal and plans to hold imminent talks with the winger over his future.

The Portuguese will stress to club bosses that he wants the player tied down as soon as possible and that he believes he has the attributes to become a major success story at Old Trafford.

Amorim is very quickly working out which players will and won’t have a future under him and, according to Florian Plettenberg, ageing stars Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are set to be shown the door.

Furthermore, Plettenberg, writing on X, also claims United are ‘working intensively on securing new midfield signings, targeting both the No. 6/8 and No. 10 positions.’

What has Amorim said on Amad as Shearer raves over Man Utd star

A big part of the success Amorim enjoyed at Sporting was the fitness of his side and the way they could press their opponents when out of possession.

Amad has already shown himself quickly capable of fulfilling those demands and, having started both Premier League games under the new manager, already looks like a big beneficiary of his appointment.

Speaking after the game, Amorim did not hold back in his praise of Amad.

“He is really big in talent, but small in size. He did a great job but he also has to improve. He was really good again,” the United boss told the media.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy helped him a lot in his games in charge and now he’s helping me. He’s in a great moment, but that moment started with Ruud. So I just take advantage of Ruud’s work with Amad.

“ He was really good defending and really good attacking so he has to continue to play like that.

“You could feel it in the end of the game he was tired so we have to manage that and increase his physical ability.

“I’d like to take credit for [his pressing], but that’s him. He’s like that. He’s smart. He’s explosive.”

BBC pundit Alan Shearer also feels Amad has quickly got to grips with Amorim’s demands, giving the winger wholesome praise on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“Amad Diallo was absolutely outstanding on the right-hand side. He was fantastic – player of the match. He was a constant threat.

“His work-rate, his attitude, his understanding of what his manager wants from him in that position is brilliant.”

Meanwhile, United are reportedly in danger of an approach from Real Madrid for Diogo Dalot with the Portuguese now emerging as their top new target to play at right-back following an apparent acceptance that a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold is destined to fail.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with the Liverpool man, but now reports claim they fear the 26-year-old is closing on an extension to stay at Anfield and leading them instead to turn their focus fully towards Dalot and with a €50m offer seemingly in the pipeline.

Elsewhere, returning United star Tyrell Malacia is ‘attracting interest’ from Borussia Dortmund and Lyon as Amorim weighs up what to do with the defender, it has been claimed.

A long-time injured, the Dutchman has recently made his return to action and looks in good shape from what has been seen of him so far.

However, an offer to take him away could present itself to United, who are reportedly chasing a new left-back of their own in 2025.

And finally, Marcus Rashford has appeared to scotch reports he is unsettled at Old Trafford and could be one of the biggest sacrifices of the Amorim regime after revealing how “energised” he feels under the Portuguese coach and having fired a warning to Arsenal ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

