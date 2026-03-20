Man Utd’s worst ever signing greenlights return to former club in financially catastrophic exit

Manchester United have made a brutal decision that solidifies Jadon Sancho as their worst ever signing, and the winger has approved a return to one of his former clubs, according to a report.

The common consensus among Man Utd fans is Sancho at £73m is the worst signing in the history of the club. Others have cost more and done just as little, such as Antony, though United ultimately collected a £21.65m fee when selling the Brazilian to Real Betis.

Sancho’s record at United reads 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances. If the latest from The Athletic is anything to go by, he’ll not add to those numbers.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but his deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy. What’s more, his contract at parent club United expires in the summer.

Man Utd do have an option to extend his stay by 12 months. Doing so would give Man Utd further shots at collecting a fee over the next two transfer windows.

But per the report, it is extremely unlikely Man Utd take up their option, meaning Sancho is now on course to leave Man Utd on a free transfer.

Put bluntly, Man Utd are so desperate to draw a line under the disastrous transfer that they’ll gladly let him leave for nothing.

TEAMtalk led the way earlier in March when revealing there was mutual interest in Sancho returning to his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

And per The Athletic, Sancho is ready to take a hit in the wages department to make that return a reality.

Sancho rose to prominence at the German side and it was through his spectacular displays there that he earned his £73m switch to Man Utd.

He even showed glimpses of what he’s capable of during a six-month loan stint with Dortmund in the 2023/24 campaign.

A third spell in the black and yellow now appears to be on the cards, with the report stating: ‘Dortmund are eager to bring him back permanently, with the forward indicating that he would be open to a return to Germany and willing to accept a reduction in wages to make that happen’.

Adding further fuel to the fire are planned tactical tweaks at Dortmund that will suit Sancho.

The report continued: ‘In addition, there have been discussions internally about reverting to a winger-based formation that would suit Sancho’s style of play.

‘Dortmund have several talented youngsters, including Samuele Inacio, 17, and Mathis Albert, 16, who are considered elite prospects and more naturally equipped to play out wide, and the change would be partly aimed at maximising the potential of those two players.

‘Niko Kovac’s team currently employ a 3-4-2-1, drawing their width from the wing-back positions and using two attacking midfielders behind a centre-forward.

‘However, with Brandt set for release and questions over whether centre-forward Serhou Guirassy will remain at the club beyond the summer, Kovac now has the opportunity to redraw his attack.’

A return to Dortmund should prove a winner with the fanbase, with the report insisting Sancho remains ‘enormously popular in Dortmund’.

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