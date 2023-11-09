Man Utd made ‘worst purchase ever’ as £218m remark reinforces magnitude of Ten Hag mistake

Rene van der Gijp has detailed how the signing of Antony at Manchester United was the “worst purchase ever” and he is of the belief Erik ten Hag would have paid £218million for him.

United have a history of signing big-name players and the transfers not particularly working out. The likes of Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria immediately spring to mind.

The former, off the back of a 28-goal season with Atletico Madrid, managed just four goals in a season for United, while Di Maria – one of the biggest names in Europe at the time – scored three Premier League goals, though he did also provide 11 assists; he was sold after one campaign.

Antony has quickly added his name to the list of failed United transfers. Following an £85million move from Ajax, he scored four league goals last season and provided two assists.

In 11 games in all competitions this term, the Brazilian is yet get off the mark with either a goal or an assist.

That would be seen as a poor start for any attacker, not least somebody who joined as the second-most expensive player in United’s history.

While he’s nowhere near the level expected of him, United look to be keeping faith with Antony for now, or at least aren’t looking to swap him for Gabriel Barbosa, as has recently been reported, with Fabrizio Romano pouring cold water on those reports.

Antony ‘worst purchase ever’

If he stays or goes in the January transfer window, the decision to sign Antony in the first place now looks as if it was a poor one.

Van der Gijp has described it as the worst piece of business in history.

“How about having the wind behind you with the sale of Antony for a hundred million,” he said, quoted by Voetbal Zone.

“That really means having the wind at your back. He is seen as the worst signing ever at Manchester United.”

Ten Hag mistake magnified

Van der Gijp also detailed his belief that United manager Ten Hag would have paid any sum to land Antony as he was that sure of him.

“At a certain point Ten Hag didn’t know anymore either. I think that if Ajax had asked for €250 million (approx £218million) for Antony, Ten Hag would have also considered it,” Van der Gijp added.

That the winger has been such a spectacular failure magnifies just how poor a decision the transfer decision was, as does the suggestion that Ten Hag would have paid an enormous fee.

That would not have even been justified following his returns for Ajax before he left – Antony scored eight league goals and provided four assists the season prior to his move.

If he hits some good form, at least he’ll prove that signing him wasn’t a complete mistake, but it seems it would be hard for such a large sum to be justified.

READ MORE: Bargain Man Utd swoop for quality 194-goal striker ON as Ten Hag eyes Tottenham target as ideal Hojlund partner