Marcus Rashford has no way back at Old Trafford, as Man Utd line up his replacement

Manchester United are prepared to replace Marcus Rashford in their squad next summer, with the club having targeted two potential options to replace the on-loan Barcelona man as they look for a new attacker who can bring a new edge and greater creativity.

Rashford is expected to complete a permanent move to Barcelona, and his departure would help open the door for United to add a new attacking option as part of the next phase of their rebuild.

While midfield remains the top priority for Man Utd heading into the summer window, the club have already signalled their intent to strengthen out wide.

Their earlier attempt to sign Antoine Semenyo, who eventually ended up at rivals Man City, was viewed internally as an indication that a winger would be added, even if it was not the immediate focus. Now, with Rashford’s permanent exit increasingly likely, sources believe United will revisit the winger market.

One name emerging strongly is Yan Diomande. Indeed, there is a growing feeling within recruitment circles that Diomande could be the first option United explore as a replacement.

Other clubs who have enquired about the RB Leipzig winger have come away with the understanding that United are very much in the picture and could lead the race for his signature when the summer window opens.

Diomande, who could cost as much as €100m (£86m / $118m), has scored eight goals and added six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig so far this season and remains one of the most talked about attacking talents in Europe.

We have also reported how United will look towards Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye as a target from within the Premier League. The Senegal international, who is capable of playing on both wings but largely operates on the right, has a combined goals/assists tally of six this season in 20 appearances for the Toffees.

His current market value is £39m (€45m / $53m), as per Transfermarkt, although Everton will almost certainly demand more to sell to a Premier League rival, especially with the 25-year-old under contract until 2029.

No way back for Rashford at Man Utd

Meanwhile, my TEAMtalk colleague Graeme Bailey can also reveal, via sources, how Rashford “has not spoken to anyone at Manchester United about the possibility of returning to Old Trafford, despite ongoing negotiations between the two clubs over his long‑term future”, as there appears to be no way back for the player.

Bailey revealed: “Senior United sources insist that nobody at the club – including interim boss Michael Carrick – has contacted Rashford regarding a comeback. The message from the player’s camp is equally clear: Rashford has no intention of returning to Manchester and remains fully committed to Barcelona.

“Rashford and his representatives are aligned with Barca’s vision for him, and the Catalan giants have assured the England international that he will continue at the Camp Nou beyond this season. Barcelona hold a £26million option to buy, and we are told Rashford is so determined to stay that he has even indicated he would be willing to give up part of his salary to help reduce the overall cost of the move.

“With two-and-a-half years remaining on his lucrative United contract, such a gesture underlines how strongly he feels about continuing his career in Catalunya.

“As our sources previously revealed, United are keen to avoid a scenario in which Barcelona attempt to negotiate another loan deal next season. Discussions are ongoing over how a permanent transfer could be structured, but Rashford’s stance leaves little room for doubt: his future lies in Spain, not in Manchester.

“Despite being pleased to see United’s recent resurgence under Carrick, sources close to the forward insist that Barcelona is the only club he wants to play for going forward. Indeed, Rashford is described as ‘very happy’ with his life in Catalunya, both on and off the pitch, and there is no desire whatsoever to return to Old Trafford.

“For United, the situation is becoming increasingly clear. For Barcelona, the path to a permanent deal is open. And for Rashford, the message is unmistakable: he sees his future at the Camp Nou, and nowhere else.”

United decided against moving for Wilfred Ndidi during the January transfer window, despite getting the green light from the player himself, with the club instead ready to put their entire energies into a mammoth summer rebuild and with four huge midfielder deals shortlisted instead.

Elsewhere, Man Utd need a player such as Micky van de Ven to elevate their starting XI, according to Peter Schmeichel, and TEAMtalk can confirm the Red Devils are among the clubs showing interest in the Dutch star.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are being backed to spring the ‘cut-price’ signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer, although there could be a rather large drawback to any move.