Barcelona boss Hansi Flick can’t quite believe how good Marcus Rashford is if his latest comments about the Manchester United loanee are anything to go by, and Fabrizio Romano has shed light on what will happen when the loan ends.

Rashford had longed for a fresh start in Barcelona in the year before he eventually joined the LaLiga giant on a season-long loan. His dream came true last summer when a deal containing an option to buy for around €30m was sealed.

The move has rejuvenated Rashford who is understood to have impressed Barca officials with his professionalism.

But as is always the case in football, what a player does on the pitch will ultimately decide their fate and Rashford has surpassed all expectations in that regard.

His goal against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night brought his tally for Barcelona to nine for the season.

12 assists have also been provided, and making his returns all the more impressive is the fact he’s not a guaranteed starter.

Indeed, Rashford’s 21 goal contributions have come from 1,792 minutes of action, meaning he’s scoring or assisting once every 89.6 minutes. In effect, he’s good for a goal contribution every game.

And one important figure at Barcelona who is exceedingly pleased with Rashford is his manager, Hansi Flick.

After declaring he’s “very happy” with the forward, Flick added: “Speed, finishing, control… he has amazing quality, really.”

Man Utd won’t like Barcelona’s transfer plan

It’s no secret Rashford doesn’t want to return to Man Utd in the summer, even despite the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Flick’s comments in public are an indication he’s putting pressure on Barcelona’s hierarchy to sign Rashford outright.

The €30m option to buy is in play, though reports over the past few months have hinted Barcelona would look to agree a deal from scratch at a lower price point.

In his assessment on YouTube, Romano also inferred Barca will attempt to negotiate a cut-price deal below the €30m figure.

He said: “Hansi Flick is once again sending a message in public. Speed, quality, Rashford’s adding something to the squad. Flick is in love with Rashford.

“Barcelona remain intentioned to finding a way to keep Marcus Rashford. At the moment, still nothing communicated to Man Utd, so Barca haven’t told Man Utd they’ll pay the buy option clause worth €30m.

“Barca will try to talk to Man Utd later this year to try and negotiate and find a solution.

“But what’s also true is Barcelona and Rashford are very happy together, and so they will find a way.

“Let’s see what happens financially with Man Utd, but the intention from Barcelona and that includes the coach is to keep Rashford at the club.”

Latest Man Utd news – Summer targets / Iliman Ndiaye…

In other news, Man Utd have decided on their three primary targets ahead of a major summer midfield rebuild.

Elsewhere, United believe that they would be able to bring Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are not planning to make a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao despite reports to the contrary.

