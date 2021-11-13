Manchester United have just two men under consideration to become their new manager after a well-known source claimed senior players at Old Trafford now expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the sack.

The Red Devils are headlong in the midst of a major crisis. Last Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City might not have been as big a scoreline as Liverpool inflicted, but the gulf in class was plain to see.

That now leaves them on a run of just one win in six; a record that leaves their Premier League hopes looking fragile.

They have also been dumped out the League Cup during that time, while they would also be in a hole in the Champions League but for Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroics.

Realistically, the Champions League – despite nagging doubts over their quality – or the FA Cup remains their most likely trophy avenues.

It all makes for grim reading for Solskjaer – and it gets worse….!

And it all comes against the backdrop of Ronaldo reportedly questioning Solskjaer and left worrying about how far the club has fallen.

Despite that, a report earlier this week claimed Solskjaer has been granted a stay of execution. It also lifted the lid on the real reason why he’s not yet been axed.

However, it still appears a question of when not if as far as Solskjaer’s future is concerned.

To that end, Duncan Castles, speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, claims senior stars now expect the axe to fall.

“It’s actually amazing that he’s still in a job. Moreso when you look at the results and the nature of the work he has done leading up to those results,” Castles said.

“Given the response of the dressing room, where there are now very senior members of the Manchester United squad briefing off record that they feel that the coach has to change if they are to achieve what they expect to be able to achieve with the quality of the squad they have gathered there.

“And remember, this is one of only two squads in the history of the game that have cost over €1bn of transfer commitments.”

Man Utd shortlist down to two names

A number of big-name managers have been touted for the United job in recent weeks.

Antonio Conte was one name strongly mentioned, though his appointment at Tottenham means that’s now a non-starter.

However, Castles insists the former Chelsea coach was ‘never an option’. Furthermore, he claims United only will consider one of Brendan Rodgers or Mauricio Pochettino.

Castles said: “They are putting out a message that they still believe in the cultural reboot. It’s the kind of PR story that they’ve sold around Solskjaer.

“They therefore want a manager to fit that profile.

“I think that reduces down to most likely a couple of names, one of whom they’ve been interested in for a long time, Mauricio Pochettino, who may become available because he did not want to be at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, he was ready to go back to Tottenham.

“Paris Saint-Germain is obviously a very fragile situation for any coach.

“I can see why the Glazers are looking at Pochettino possibily becoming available at some point during this season.

“Another name very prominent is Brendan Rodgers. He has a profile in terms of the kind of football he plays. His development of youth would appeal and fit with that cultural reboot idea. He’s also interested in moving from Leicester at some point in the not too distant future. He’s hoping to move to one of the top clubs in England.”

