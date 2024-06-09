Man Utd manager hunt down to TWO as Fabrizio Romano stunningly rules out top Ratcliffe target

Manchester United have been holding talks with prospective new managers for weeks and Thomas Tuchel has been on their shortlist for some time.

The former Chelsea boss has left Bayern Munich following a rare trophyless season for the German giants but he still has plenty of admirers within the game.

Various outlets have suggested that Tuchel is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top choice to replace Erik ten Hag as the Dutch coach’s future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance.

Man Utd may have won the League Cup and FA Cup under Ten Hag but the fact that they finished eighth this season – their lowest finish since 1989/90 – cannot be overlooked.

However, according to reliable source Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel won’t be the man to take the Red Devil reigns in the coming campaign.

“Thomas Tuchel is NOT planning to take Man United job, he wants to take a break not coaching any club this summer,” Romano posted on X.

“Tuchel currently decided not to continue in talks with United after meeting in the recent weeks. United, deciding on Erik ten Hag future soon.”

Two clear favourites to replace Ten Hag emerge

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Tuchel is interested in returning to management in the Premier League but he won’t be agreeing to join any club soon.

He could join Man Utd in the future and could still be an option if Ratcliffe opts to keep Ten Hag for another season.

We understand that Ten Hag’s position as Man Utd boss is still in danger though and with Tuchel out of the race, two clear favourites have now emerged to replace him.

As per a previous Romano update, the chances of the Dutchman keeping his job is 50/50 at the moment.

Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and England manager Gareth Southgate are now the overwhelming favourites with the bookmakers to replace Ten Hag.

Both coaches have been discussed behind the scenes at Old Trafford and Ratcliffe now faces a tough decision over who to pursue as his top candidate.

The situation is made slightly difficult by the fact that Southgate is currently leading England’s Euro 2024 campaign and could therefore be unavailable for talks until mid-July.

Pochettino is free and available though so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days and weeks.