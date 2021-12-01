Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes Manchester United are is safe hands in the interim after appointing Ralf Rangnick.

German tactician Rangnick, 63, has been officially announced as the short-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former RB Leipzig boss has signed a contract until the end of the season and he will have input into the next long-term United boss.

Rangnick, who has also spent time as a director of football at Red Bull and Lokomotiv Moscow, will become a consultant for the next two years when his deal expires in the summer.

And Rodgers believes he will bring “experience and stability” to Old Trafford.

Rodgers, 48, is one of the candidates linked with permanent role at United, despite distancing himself from the job last month.

“There’s two things. Firstly it is really disrespectful to ask the question when you have a manager in place. A good manager and a good man, who is working hard at the club,” said Rodgers, before Solskjaer had been axed.

“Secondly I can’t really comment on it, because it is not something that is real.

“I am here as the Leicester City manager. Proud to be here, privileged to be here and fully committed to the players, the club, the ownership. That’s about it, all the other noise around that is something we can’t control.”

Whether or not Rodgers’ thinking has changed with the changing landscape at United is unclear.

But the former Liverpool man will have three years remaining on his contract at the King Power in the summer.

United are thought to be willing to pay the Foxes £8m in compensation to land Rodgers. And Rangnick’s brief will surely be to assess the former Celtic boss as a credible successor to Solskjaer.

‘A very experienced man in football’

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and former Man City boss Roberto Mancini are also believed to be in the running.

Rodgers was asked again about United on Tuesday and he has some good things to say about Rangnick.

“I think they have appointed a very experienced man in football, both in his role as a sporting director and as a coach,” said Rodgers

“I don’t know Ralf personally but I came across him when I was at Liverpool and we had a phone conversation.

“And then at Celtic. I played against his Red Bull Leipzig team but he’s clearly a very, very experienced guy who is very well thought of in the game.

“And he will come in and offer that experience and that stability to the club. They will assess it from there.”

