Erling Haaland: Man Utd transfer call made as FIVE Man City stars tipped for Old Trafford move

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could see his future at the Etihad plunged into doubt

Quinton Fortune has urged Manchester United to try to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City, should the Cityzens be thrown out of the Premier League, with the former Old Trafford star also giving his verdict on whether Jose Mourinho would accept the winner’s medal from the 2017/18 campaign.

An Independent Commission has found Man City guilty of FFP breaches during the period between 2009 and 2018.

Man City are adamant that they did nothing wrong and have already lodged an appeal.

If the Cityzens fail in their appeal, then the Manchester club face severe punishment, including being stripped of the titles they won between 2009 and 2018 and also thrown out of the Premier League and into the lower leagues of English football.

Should Man City suffer relegation, then, according to former Man Utd star Fortune, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, should sign five of the Etihad Stadium’s best stars, including Haaland.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Haaland from Man City.

Arsenal are also ready to move for Haaland should the opportunity arise.

Haaland is one of the best strikers on the planet and is a global superstar.

According to Fortune, Man Utd could do with Man City stars Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson, too, but does not think that Phil Foden would cross the Manchester divide.

Man Utd urged to raid Man City for Erling Haaland

Football365 quotes Fortune as saying: “Players coming directly from City, I don’t know how United fans would take that!

“But they have wonderful players. Number one I’d say Nico O’Reilly at left-back is brilliant, he can cover center-back and midfield, similar to John O’Shea.

“Rayan Cherki is fantastic too, what he can do with the ball is so special. Phil Foden is a die-hard City fan, so that wouldn’t happen.

“Marc Guehi at centre-back would be a great addition, and Elliot Anderson would be nice as well, look at what he cost them.

“And if there are any leftovers, I’ll take Erling Haaland! I can’t believe I mentioned all those names before Haaland! There might well be quite a few options there.”

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Jose Mourinho will NOT accept 2017/18 Premier League medal

During the period when Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches, the club won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and one Community Shield.

Man Utd finished second behind eventual champions Man City in the Premier League in 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Jose Mourinho was in charge of Man Utd for the 2017/18 campaign.

Fortune does not think that Mourinho would want the Premier League winner’s medal from that season.

The former Man Utd star said: “I’ve been thinking about this while traveling. How were they able to get away with this for so long? That’s what blows my mind.

“The Premier League are going to make a decision now, and it’s just unprecedented. I’ve never seen anything like this in football before, it’s like a movie.

“I would reject a medal, because if I know it wasn’t won the right way, it wouldn’t feel right.

“Having said that, what City have done is like using performance-enhancing drugs to win a race, you know in your heart it wasn’t earned fairly. You have to win things the right way.

“You have to earn it in the right way and it doesn’t look like they’ve done it in the right way.

“I don’t think Jose Mourinho would accept that medal. Knowing what he’s achieved in football, winning the Champions League with Porto and Inter, success at Real Madrid, he’s done wonders.

“Looking back at what he achieved at United given the circumstances, it was a massive achievement, but I don’t think he’d want a medal awarded years later like that. It’s just not him, he is a winner.”

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