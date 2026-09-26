Man City FFP: Liverpool and Man Utd expected reaction to guilty verdict emerges amid 50-point deduction claim

Liverpool and Manchester United are going to go big in their calls for Manchester City to be punished after they were found guilty of FFP charges, according to a report, as former Everton CEO Keith Wyness gives his verdict on the repercussions for the Cityzens.

Man City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League over breaches of their financial rules.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Man City are planning to appeal against the verdict issued by an independent commission.

Sources have told us that Man City continue to insist that they have not done anything wrong and are innocent.

The (alleged) breaches were made between 2009 and 2018.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd and Liverpool are among the clubs that filed for the right to seek damages earlier in the legal process.

Man Utd finished second behind eventual champions Man City in the Premier League table in 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Liverpool ended up runners-up behind Man City in the Premier League in 2018/19.

The Daily Record has reported that both Liverpool and Man Utd are expected to call for the harshest punishment possible for Man City, which could be a fine, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

The report has stated: ‘The charges levelled at the club came over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018, during which City won the league three times.

‘They’re yet to find out exactly what that will be but rival clubs are expected to call for as harsh a punishment as possible – with Manchester United and Liverpool, both of whom finished runners-up to City in the affected seasons, feeling they could be in line to be awarded titles retrospectively.’

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Man City face 50-point deduction and relegation

Former Everton chief executive officer Keith Wyness has also given his take on potential punishments that Man City could face.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Yeah, I think there is (a chance of relegation); it seems to be that the appeal is tenuous at best for City.

“It looks like they’re going to be found guilty even after appeal.

“It does seem that there’s little room for mitigating circumstances to go in their favour, so the final verdict is likely to be very harsh.

“That would certainly include something up to 50 points, which would probably ensure relegation in some way.

“I think the appeal process will be shorter than we initially thought.

“It seems there’s such a level of guilt; it’s virtually all areas that they’ve been found guilty of.

“It will be very hard to appeal on facts, so they will have to appeal on points of law, which are much easier to resolve.

“I expect it to be two or three months maximum in terms of the appeal process.”

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