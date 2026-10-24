Man Utd ready to raid Man City in January for £36m star to salvage their season

Manchester United are aiming to make a move for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ plan regarding Luke Shaw.

Man Utd wanted to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, with Lewis Hall one of INEOS’s major targets.

The England international left-back eventually signed a new contract with Newcastle United in September, but TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are still interested in Hall.

Man Utd also made a late play for Ait-Nouri, despite the obvious rivalry with Man City.

It did not come to anything, with the 25-year-old Algeria international still at Man City.

Ait-Nouri, though, has not had the best of times at Man City so far this season under manager Enzo Maresca, who was appointed in his role at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2026.

The former Wolves star has not played a single minute in the Premier League and has played only 34 minutes in the Champions League for Man City so far this season.

Man Utd target Man City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri

According to Africa Foot, Man Utd are back in for Ait-Nouri and are aiming to bring him to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

‘Manchester United are targeting Rayan Ait-Nouri in an attempt to salvage their season’, states the headline in the report.

The report itself has claimed that Man Utd are ‘exploring the possibility’ of signing the Algerian star during the January transfer window.

Man Utd co-owners INEOS aim to add Ait-Nouri to manager Michael Carrick’s squad on a loan deal.

The report stated: ‘Ait-Nouri presents an interesting profile thanks to his attacking qualities and his experience in the English league.

‘His arrival could provide more options on the left flank, an area Manchester United are keen to strengthen as the winter transfer window approaches.’

Africa Foot has noted that given that Ait-Nouri is struggling to get regular playing time at Man City, he could ‘consider a temporary departure in order to regain a more prominent role’.

The report added: ‘According to exclusive information obtained by Africafoot, a loan move remains a possibility as the winter transfer window approaches.

‘The coming weeks could be decisive for Ait-Nouri’s future, as he seeks more playing time, while Manchester United intends to use the January market to address the shortcomings observed since the start of the season.’

Ait-Nouri has been on the books of Man City since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Wolves for a total transfer fee of £36.3million, including add-ons.

DON’T MISS: Gabriel Agbonlahor reacts when told Unai Emery will leave Aston Villa for Man Utd

Man Utd ready to keep Luke Shaw – sources

When fit and available, Luke Shaw is the first-choice left-back for Man Utd.

Shaw is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, and TEAMtalk understands that INEOS are willing to hand the Englishman a new contract.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 21: “TEAMtalk can confirm that United would be open to the 31-year-old remaining at Old Trafford, and discussions over a new deal have already taken place.

“However, there are important factors still to be resolved.

“Shaw managed to avoid missing a game last season, but he has already been absent for matches during the current campaign.

“His availability and playing time will therefore be key considerations as United assess whether to offer him an extension.

“His salary is another issue. Shaw is one of the highest-paid players at the club, and he may need to accept a reduction in wages to secure a new contract.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Fortune tells Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ‘go and get natural-born goalscorer’ – ‘don’t wait’