Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd reaction to failed £121m Man City bid for Elliot Anderson

Manchester United have decided that they will not get into “a bidding war” with Manchester City for Elliot Anderson despite their desire to bring the Nottingham Forest midfielder to Old Trafford, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs.

Elliot Anderson has long been a top target for Man Utd, who are looking to sign another midfielder after striking a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva.

However, Man City have been pressing ahead for the Nottingham Forest midfielder and had a bid rejected last week.

The Cityzens, though, remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Anderson and have made a second and improved bid.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City’s second offer for Anderson is worth a total of £121million.

Forest have rejected Man City’s second offer and are holding out for more.

Sources have told us that Anderson has agreed personal terms in principle with Man City.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported Man City’s failed approach for Anderson and has revealed Man Utd’s current stance on the former Newcastle United midfielder.

The talkSPORT journalist has reported that although Man Utd view Anderson as “a dream target”, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, would not pay over the odds for him.

Jacobs posted on X at 9:01pm on June 10: “Manchester City have made a bid totalling £121m for Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest.

“Guaranteed fee is £106m.

“Nottingham Forest are now asking for a British transfer record fee.

“#MCFC wanted to bid before the World Cup fearing Anderson’s price could rise further at the tournament.

“Manchester United view the cost as too high despite seeing Anderson as their dream target.

“They are in talks with Matheus Fernandes. Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba remain other names on their radar.”

Jacobs added at 9:33pm: “Manchester United view Elliot Anderson as a dream target, but they won’t get sucked into a bidding war, especially without player buy in first.

“Cost of deal, plus a feeling Anderson favours #MCFC mean Manchester United are advancing on other targets as of now.

“Matheus Fernandes remains one to watch with talks underway on player side.

“Bournemouth will speak to Alex Scott further on his future soon and value him at around £80m.

“Carlos Baleba on Manchester United’s list as well.”

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Elliot Anderson ‘too expensive’ for Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Man Utd view Anderson as “too expensive”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is that Man Utd believe this is too expensive.

“£120million for him are too much.

“So, Man Utd at the moment are not participating to any bidding war and also the message coming from Manchester United is that they will not do crazy things.

“Man Utd already signed Ederson, want to sign at least one more midfielder, but not completely crazy things.”

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