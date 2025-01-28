Fabrizio Romano has shared a major update on Manchester United’s quest to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window, with the trusted journalist also revealing the latest on Man Utd’s pursuit of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

One of Ruben Amorim’s main targets as the Man Utd head coach in the January transfer window has been to sign a left wing-back. That position is crucial in the Portuguese manager’s 3-4-3 formation, with Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, Dorgu has always been Amorim’s top target, and it can now be revealed that the Lecce left-back is on his way to Man Utd.

Romano has reported on X that Man Utd and Lecce have a verbal agreement in place, adding that the 20-year-old Denmark international will be Amorim’s first signing.

The Premier League club will pay an initial transfer fee of €30million (£25.15m / $26m) plus €5m (£4.19m / $5.22m) in add-ons for the youngster.

Romano has also revealed that Dorgu had agreed a long-term contract with Man Utd days ago and has disclosed that the documents between the two clubs will be exchanged in the next 24 hours.

One of the finest young players in Europe, Dorgu has scored three goals and given one assist in 23 matches in all competitions for Lecce, who are in danger of getting relegated from Serie A.

Romano wrote: “Patrick Dorgu to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Lecce, documents to be checked in next 24h.

“Fee will be €30m plus €5m in add-ons not guaranteed. Long term contract agreed days ago with the player… …and first signing for Rúben Amorim.”

Christopher Nkunku stance on potential Man Utd move

With Man Utd having struck a deal for Dorgu, the Premier League giants will now turn their attention to signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

There have been talks between Man Utd and Chelsea over a swap deal involving Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho.

According to Romano, while Nkunku is open to a move to Old Trafford, the France international forward is not willing to join Amorim’s side on a loan deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is that Christopher Nkunku is not that open, at the moment, to a straight loan.

“So when you see reports on Nkunku going on loan to Man United, if it’s a loan with obligation, a permanent transfer, Christopher Nkunku could be open.

“If it’s a straight loan or not guaranteed obligation then at this moment in time, not sure this deal could happen.

“So let’s see what happens with Nkunku, Garnacho and for sure Man Utd and Chelsea will be in touch this week to discuss opportunities.

“But the Nkunku situation is not that easy in terms of formula, so they need to clarify that.”

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford exit, Garnacho warning

One of the Man Utd players who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford is Marcus Rashford.

Amorim recently strongly criticised Rashford, who does not appear to have a future at Old Trafford.

There are reports in Spain that Rashford is ready to take a pay-cut and join Spanish and European giants Barcelona. It will only be a loan deal, though.

Like Rashford, Casemiro has not had the best of times at Man Utd for a while, and there are rumours that the Brazilian defensive midfielder too could be leaving the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

Casemiro is on AS Roma’s radar, with the Man Utd midfielder open to joining the Serie A club and the Red Devils themselves ready to cut ties.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has urged Man Utd not to offload Alejandro Garnacho and sign Nkunku in exchange.

The former Man Utd player said: “I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work.

“But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United.”

