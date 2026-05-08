Manchester United are set to suffer a blow in their quest to bring Alphonso Davies to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with a German journalist revealing the Bayern Munich star’s stance on leaving the Bundesliga club.

On March 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign Davies from Bayern this summer.

Man Utd are planning to sign a new left-back, and sources have told us that the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Davies.

We understand that intermediaries have held ‘talks’ with Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season after interim manager Michael Carrick secured the team a place in the Premier League top five.

Davies signed a new contract with Bayern in February 2025 following speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Canada international is now under contract at the Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2030.

The left-back has had severe injury problems in recent times, with the Bayern star now suffering a hamstring injury, after a series of muscle injuries following his return from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear that kept him on the sidelines for eight months.

Davies will be out for “several weeks”, according to Bayern, and, Bild Journalist Christian Falk has claimed that when he returns to action eventually, he will be playing for the Bavarian giants and not for another club.

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Alphonso Davies wants to stay at Bayern Munich

According to Falk, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany wants to keep Davies at the club.

Falk wrote on CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Alphonso Davies wants to secure a transfer away from Bayern Munich this summer.

“Of course, FC Bayern know that the Canadian has been struggling with injuries this term.

“So, there was a viewpoint that if the club were to receive a big offer for the left-back, they would have seriously discussed it.

“But I think recent matches have shown just how much Bayern need Davies.

“I had talks today about the 25-year-old’s situation, and it’s not the case that the club feels he’s not the best option at left-back anymore.

“The key concern is his fitness levels, and you can see Bayern would benefit from Alphonso Davies being available on a more consistent basis.

“That much was certainly clear while he was sidelined in the treatment room.

“I think Vincent Kompany will do everything to keep this player and get him fit again.

“If they want to win the Champions League – they need Alphonso Davies.

“So, I would say there’s no chance at the moment for an interested party to sign him.”

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