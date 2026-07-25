Man Utd make COMPLETE U-turn on signing £70m midfielder who favours Arsenal

Manchester United have decided not to pursue a move for Alex Scott despite holding talks over a 2026 summer deal, according to a report, which has also claimed that the midfielder is willing to join Arsenal, as TEAMtalk reveals where the Bournemouth star is likely to play next season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd and Arsenal have enquired about a deal for Scott in the summer transfer window.

Bailey reported on June 25 that Bournemouth had rejected Man Utd’s approach for Scott.

Our transfer insider revealed on July 1 that Arsenal, too, have been rebuffed in their approach for Scott.

On July 21, Bailey said that Man Utd are reluctant to meet Scott’s valuation, which The Mirror has claimed is £70million.

The Mirror has also reported that Man Utd have decided not to pay £70m for the 22-year-old English midfielder and have abandoned their pursuit of the youngster.

Man Utd believe that Scott is worth £40m, with the report adding that the Bournemouth midfielder is willing to join Arsenal, although he has reservations about the amount of playing time he would get at the Premier League champions.

The report has stated: ‘United are not prepared to meet the asking price – and will continue to look at alternative targets instead.

‘Paving the way for top flight rivals Arsenal to land the midfielder, should they be able to agree a fee.

‘It’s understood Scott’s representatives have held talks with several clubs, and that he will make a decision on his future in the next fortnight.

‘Scott is said to favour a move to the Emirates, but is worried about how much game time he will get for Mikel Arteta’s English champions.’

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Bournemouth confident of new Alex Scott contract – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 22 that Bournemouth are ‘confident’ that Scott will sign a new contract.

Scott has rejected Bournemouth’s offer of a new deal, but the Cherries believe that the young midfielder will eventually put pen to paper on fresh terms.

We understand that Bournemouth have rejected Chelsea’s offer of £60m for Scott.

Sources have told us that once the summer transfer window closes, Bournemouth will hold talks with Scott over a new deal.

Bailey reported: “Sources indicate Bournemouth are prepared to improve their proposal, with the revised package expected to include a release clause that would allow Scott to leave in 2027 under agreed terms.”

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