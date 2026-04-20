‘Explosive’ winger could join Man Utd in €65m deal in ‘realistic scenario’ amid Jorge Mendes factor – report

Borussia Dortmund Karim Adeyemi, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United want to bring Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a German report, which has revealed the chances of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, striking a deal.

Adeyemi has long been linked with Man Utd, with Dean Jones reporting for TEAMtalk back in November 2025 that the Red Devils were keen on a deal for the Dortmund winger.

Ruben Amorim was in charge of Man Utd at the time, and while the club’s co-owners, INEOS, were looking for a deal for Antoine Semenyo, Adeyemi was an alternative option.

Semenyo eventually moved to Manchester City from Bournemouth in the January transfer window, and Adeyemi stayed at Dortmund.

It has now emerged that Man Utd have not given up on a deal for the Germany international winger, with Fussball Daten reporting that the Premier League club have made the 24-year-old a top target for the summer of 2026.

The German media outlet has reported: ‘Manchester United plan to rejuvenate their attack this summer and have placed Adeyemi at the top of their shortlist.

‘The Red Devils see his explosiveness as ideal for the pace of the Premier League.’

There is interest in Adeyemi from Newcastle United as well, while Chelsea are said to be in contact with Adeyemi’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Adeyemi is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2027.

Talks between the 24-year-old winger and the German club over a new deal are going on.

Adeyemi, the eighth fastest player in the Bundesliga this season, has scored 10 goals and given five assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Dortmund in the 2025/26 campaign.

The German ace has been deployed as a second striker for the majority of the games this season, although he played mainly as a right winger in the 2024/25 campaign.

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Man Utd’s chances of signing Karim Adeyemi

According to Fussball Daten, Dortmund are willing to sell Adeyemi for a fee of between €65m and €70m (up to £61m, $82.3m) in the summer transfer window.

While Dortmund have offered the winger a new deal, the German star’s agents ‘ are demanding a release clause of around €80million (£69.7m, $94m) in a new contract’.

The report has continued: ‘A transfer to Manchester United or Newcastle in the range of €60-65 million (up to £56.6m, $76.4m)– without activating a release clause – currently appears to be a realistic scenario.

‘The involvement of Jorge Mendes is often seen as a harbinger of major transfer deals.

‘It would therefore be no surprise if the player were also offered to clubs like Bayern Munich or PSG as a Plan B.#

While there has been previous interest from Man Utd in Adeyemi, it must be noted that Fussball Daten is only the media outlet right now reporting that INEOS are actively pursuing the winger.

One needs to wait for other sources to back up this claim for Man Utd fans to get hopes up.

One player that Man Utd are definitely interested in is Elliot Anderson, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano bringing the latest on the Premier League club’s pursuit of the Nottingham Forest midfielder.