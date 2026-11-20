Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola could benefit from Mauricio Pochettino’s first training session at Manchester United being leaked, according to a Sky Sports journalist.

Pochettino was appointed the Man Utd head coach last week following the sacking of Michael Carrick as manager.

On Thursday, the Argentine took his first training session at Carrington.

However, there was a major security breach, as a 12-minute drone footage of the session emerged on YouTube.

In the footage, Pochettino could be seen doing various tactical drills, as Man Utd prepare for the Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.,

CC Overview, who uploaded the footage onto YouTube, claimed that no laws were breached.

On the video, CC Overview posted: “For the people asking about legality. It is unrestricted airspace, meaning anyone can fly over it, the drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn’t fly over anyone or even near anyone so was a perfectly legal flight going by the CAA rules that regulates drone usage.

“The drone is correctly labelled and I hold all the relevant licences, public liability and insurance required.

“As for leaking team news/ tactics, it was half an hour into the manager’s first training session, there are many media there so certainly won’t be the only footage of training released.”

According to Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett, Liverpool are the “unwitting beneficiaries” of the major leak from the Man Utd training ground.

Dorsett wrote on X at 9:54pm on November 19: “#mufc drone footage: my analysis. Hugely damaging for Pochettino and his new club, and #lfc are the unwitting beneficiaries.

“But it seems nothing illegal has happened.

“That’s a hugely worrying development for clubs across the UK, who may have no defence to this sort of invasion.”

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Dorsett wrote on Sky Sports: “This 12-minute video starts off innocuously. We see large numbers of Man Utd players on a separate pitch doing what is known as rondos, those small groups of six or seven players with one or two in the middle trying to intercept the ball. It’s the classic pre-training warm-up. That’s pretty innocuous. That won’t give Liverpool or anyone else much of an insight into what Pochettino’s tactical thinking might be for his first game in charge.

“But then on the next pitch, as the drone moves across, it zooms in, and the zoom is quite incredible. You can make out faces and we see Pochettino hands-on, walking them through certain match scenarios. At one stage Pochettino calls all those players in for a huddle and a briefing.

“I’m not going to give you any information about who those players are. But these 11 players Pochettino calls in – 10 outfield players and one goalkeeper. We shouldn’t assume this is his starting XI, necessarily.

“Saturday would be the day we’d expect United to do their specific tactics and shape to prepare for the game at Anfield the next day. If this was drone footage of that session it would be even more damaging, even more explosive.

“But the fact it’s 11 players separated from the group… it’s a very difficult situation for Pochettino and Manchester United.

“I don’t think [Pochettino and the players] were aware of it at the time.

“It’s questionable whether the person handling the drone has done anything illegal. All around Carrington training ground, they have a large numbers of signs up saying drones are prohibited. But it’s clear from these images the drone was not flying directly above United’s property. It was to the side of United’s property and zoomed in.

“There’s absolutely no suggestion Liverpool are involved in this, they are clearly not. But you have to say, it could be advantageous to Liverpool and Andoni Iraola if he’s planning his tactics for Sunday’s game to look at this and get an idea of how Manchester United might be lining up and what Pochettino might be thinking.

“While it seems as though there are probably no laws that have been broken here, nevertheless it’s an awful lot of very specific footage which Manchester United and Pochettino would not want out in the public.

“If you look at the impact of what we’re talking about, Man Utd earlier today released some images of the training session and it showed Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu among the main training group. Both of those have had injury concerns of late. So those official images told me, Man Utd supporters and Liverpool’s tactical preparation experts that Maguire and Dorgu may be in line for possible selection.

“It’s gone a stage further now with this leaked drone footage because that has shed even more light on that. It gives a pretty clear picture of who’s fit, who’s out on the training field, who’s involved and who isn’t.

“That has to be a significant tactical advantage to Andoni Iraola and Liverpool as they go into this huge game on Sunday.”

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