Man Utd scouts tell INEOS to sign ‘marquee franchise player’ from Everton with ‘elite trait’

Manchester United are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Everton midfielder James Garner, but a transfer is unlikely to materialise, according to a report, while TEAMtalk can reveal the name of Toffees star that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, could be able to bring to Old Trafford.

Earlier this season, Man Utd were strongly linked with a move for Garner, whom they decided to offload back in the summer of 2022.

Garner, who has established himself as one of the best and most important players for Everton since his move to the Toffees, was out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, our Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, reported on December 16, 2025, that Everton were ‘confident’ of agreeing on a new deal with Garner, and a month later in January 2026, a new contract was announced.

That, though, does not seem to have dampened Man Utd’s interest in Garner, with Sports Boom reporting that the Premier League giants have continued to scout the midfielder.

Man Utd scouts have reported to the club’s co-owners, INEOS, that Garner is ‘one of the league’s top performers in possession won and interceptions’.

The scouting department of the Premier League club has noted the 25-year-old’s ‘tactical discipline as a key factor’ that Man Utd lack ‘in transition moments’.

Garner’s ‘vocal organisation of the defensive line during set-pieces is cited as an elite trait’, with the report noting that the Everton star is now ‘a marquee franchise player’.

However, with Garner signing a new contract with Everton until 2030, it is now unlikely that Man Utd will be able to sign him this summer.

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Man Utd target Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye – sources

While a return to Old Trafford for Garner seems to be off the cards, one of his Everton team-mates could end up playing for Man Utd.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd view Ndiaye as a strong candidate to fill their need for a ‘versatile forward’.

Joshua Zirkzee is likely to leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and INEOS want the Everton winger as his replacement.

However, we understand that Liverpool are also keen on Ndiaye and are planning a raid on Everton despite the Merseyside rivalry.

Everton, though, have no plans to sell Ndiaye and are planning to hold talks over a new contract.

However, money talks, and if Man Utd end up qualify for the Champions League next season, then they would become a very attractive club for Ndiaye.

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Latest Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford future, Liverpool boost

Meanwhile, Man Utd have reached a new decision regarding the future of Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona at the moment.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also revealed the chances of Casemiro leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

And finally, Liverpool have stepped aside for Man Utd to make a move for an award-winning speedster.